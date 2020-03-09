Candlestick Price Action with Risk to Reward

EA enters trades based on CALCULATED PRICE ACTION.  If INSIDE BARS or ENGULFING CANDLES are formed then it will calculate if RISK to REWARD is great enough to enter trade.


Once trades are placed then one trade will target 1:1 and another will target 2:1. Once first trades take profit is hit then it will move second trade to breakeven.  


EA works on any currency pair on 1 HR, 4 HR, and DAILY time frames.  


For maximum profitability its best to know how EA works.  Some losses ONLY OCCUR because stops are too tight.  With some adjustments trades are extremely profitable. 

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Collin Peregoy
Indicators
Indicator will send alerts when price has opened and closed outside bollinger bands. THIS INDICATOR SCANS EVERY PAIR ON SIDE OF MARKET WATCH SO YOU DON'T MISS A TRADE! Indicator has pop up alert for all currency pairs in your watch list.  It is set up to notify you if price is outside of M15, H1, H4 automatically.  This is great for seeing if market is a critical levels and at a possible reversal point. 
Engulfing Candle With Bollingerbands
Collin Peregoy
Indicators
YOU ARE PUCHASING A FOREX INDICATOR THAT WAS CUSTOM BUILT IN 2021 THIS INDICATOR WILL HELP YOU FIND PRECISE ENTRIES FOR TRADES. SO HOW DOES IT WORK? 1) It looks for engulfing candlestick pattern.  (It can tell if there is a bullish or bearish engulfing pattern which is a typically a reversal signal) 2) It will also look to see if price is near a short term extreme by using Bollinger Bands. 3) It combines the engulfing candle stick pattern along with Bollinger Bands to give signal 4) If price has
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