Buy and Sell Zones MT5

Indicator for determining flat and trend.





If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone.





When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT4 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)!





If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793

If the price is between two lines or in the zone of any of the histograms, then there is no definite trend in the market. Simply put, the market is flat.





The work of the indicator is more clearly shown in the screenshots.