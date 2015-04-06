Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use JPY pairs to have this EA work for you. It has an Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator where it functions with a bearish and bullish pattern. The positions can be short or long term. It has RSI inputs with a stop loss risk to keep potential losses at a minimum depending on the trading activity.The lot size varies depending on the flow of the forex market. Ichimoku is about proper money management. Use the Kinko Hyo indicator this EA is equipped with to observe closely with the price value. With a cross price strategy, it lets you have a stop loss function. Kijun-sen allows traders to use short and long term positions for the order the EA makes. Along with Kijun-sen, it has senkou span as well. Some elements it also has are Tenkan, Kijun, and Senkou lines. It lets you see future price movements. It's important to have a valid account balance to start using this EA. Use risk management. A little friendly disclaimer: This product does not guarantee profits. Please trade at your own risk. Your results may vary. Good luck on making pips with Ichimoku!

The following inputs are:

Ratio: 0.55

N = 5

False reverse

Minimum size: 300

ATR period: 20

Basic lot size: 0.1

Slippage: 100

Fast and slow moving average

Kijun-sen

Senkou spans

Price: $200

1 month rent: $77

3 months rent: $88

This EA can be activated with the following elements:

Moderate lot size

Use for any broker

Works for only JPY pairs (GBPJPY, AUDJPY, etc.)

Utilizes buy and sell orders on your behalf

ATR period

Tenkan, Kijun, and Senkou line periods

Recommended deposit: $500-2000 (It's up to you how much money you want to deposit for live trading.)

Automatically closes orders

Stop losses

Kumo and Chikou spans

You have the power to control your risk. Take out your samurai sword! I wish you an abundant and peaceful day. Peace out.