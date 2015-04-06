Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro

Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use JPY pairs to have this EA work for you. It has an Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator where it functions with a bearish and bullish pattern. The positions can be short or long term. It has RSI inputs with a stop loss risk to keep potential losses at a minimum depending on the trading activity.The lot size varies depending on the flow of the forex market. Ichimoku is about proper money management. Use the Kinko Hyo indicator this EA is equipped with to observe closely with the price value. With a cross price strategy, it lets you have a stop loss function. Kijun-sen allows traders to use short and long term positions for the order the EA makes. Along with Kijun-sen, it has senkou span as well. Some elements it also has are Tenkan, Kijun, and Senkou lines. It lets you see future price movements. It's important to have a valid account balance to start using this EA. Use risk management. A little friendly disclaimer: This product does not guarantee profits. Please trade at your own risk. Your results may vary. Good luck on making pips with Ichimoku!

The following inputs are:

  • Ratio: 0.55
  • N = 5
  • False reverse
  • Minimum size: 300
  • ATR period: 20
  • Basic lot size: 0.1
  • Slippage: 100
  • Fast and slow moving average
  • Kijun-sen
  • Senkou spans

Price: $200

1 month rent: $77

3 months rent: $88

This EA can be activated with the following elements:

  • Moderate lot size
  • Use for any broker
  • Works for only JPY pairs (GBPJPY, AUDJPY, etc.)
  • Utilizes buy and sell orders on your behalf
  • ATR period
  • Tenkan, Kijun, and Senkou line periods
  • Recommended deposit: $500-2000 (It's up to you how much money you want to deposit for live trading.)
  • Automatically closes orders
  • Stop losses 
  • Kumo and Chikou spans

You have the power to control your risk. Take out your samurai sword! I wish you an abundant and peaceful day. Peace out.

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Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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