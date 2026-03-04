FlipDamonHFT

1
FlipDamonHFT is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It uses a high-frequency approach combined with advanced risk controls to identify and capture short-term opportunities in the gold market.

The EA is designed for traders who understand the high-risk nature of HFT strategies. It focuses on precision execution, dynamic position sizing, and multi-layer protection to manage trades during volatile gold movements.

Key Features

  • High-frequency logic optimized for XAUUSD on M15
  • Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance and risk settings
  • Built-in stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • News filter to avoid trading during high-impact events (optional)
  • Slippage and spread protection
  • Supports ECN/Raw/Razor accounts with low spreads
  • Simple input parameters for easy setup

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1,000+ for better risk distribution)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher (1:500 recommended)
  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with spreads from 0.1 pips
  • Broker: Any reliable broker (low spread and fast execution preferred)
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation
  • Execution Mode: Hedging

Important Risk Warning Trading with FlipDamonHFT involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance (backtests or live results) does not guarantee future results. The strategy can experience periods of drawdown, especially during high volatility or news events.

Never risk more than you can afford to lose. Always use proper money management. We strongly recommend testing the EA thoroughly on a demo account first for at least 4–8 weeks before going live. Adjust risk parameters according to your own risk tolerance. The developer provides setup assistance via private message after purchase.

How to Get Started

  1. Attach the EA to XAUUSD M15 chart
  2. Enable AutoTrading
  3. Configure your preferred risk level (default is conservative)
  4. Contact the seller for personalized setup help if needed

Results shown in backtests or any shared performance examples are for illustration only and were achieved under specific conditions. Real trading involves spreads, slippage, and changing market conditions that can affect performance.


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SYED ASIF
145
SYED ASIF 2026.03.25 04:53 
 

I purchased this bot with high expectations, but it turned out to be my worst trading experience. As soon as I started using it, the bot wiped out my account within a single day. The risk management is extremely poor, and it opens trades very aggressively without proper control.

After this, I contacted the developer, Allistair Kabelo Mandow. He assured me that he would provide me with a new bot and even promised a refund within 7 days if I changed my review. Unfortunately, he did not fulfill any of his promises — no refund and no replacement bot.

On top of that, the current bot has also stopped functioning properly. It has not taken a single trade for the past 7 days. I have informed him multiple times, but there has been no proper response or solution.

This is very misleading. The backtest results shown are completely different from real trading performance. In real conditions, this bot can easily blow your account in a very short time.

Strong warning: Do not purchase any product from this developer. It is a complete waste of money and not trustworthy at all.

Allistair Kabelo Mandow
1913
Reply from developer Allistair Kabelo Mandow 2026.04.07 08:04
Important Risk Warning Trading with FlipDamonHFT involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance (backtests or live results) does not guarantee future results. The strategy can experience periods of drawdown, especially during high volatility or news events. Never risk more than you can afford to lose. Always use proper money management. We strongly recommend testing the EA thoroughly on a demo account first for at least 4–8 weeks before going live. Adjust risk parameters according to your own risk tolerance. The developer provides setup assistance via private message after purchase.
Zac Lo
118
Zac Lo 2026.03.24 01:52 
 

Bought this Ea and it Blew My Account the First day. Not Worth The Money. Will Be Getting Refund Asap! SAVE YOUR MONEY. One of the Worst Ea's I bought on this Wesbite. PURE SCAM. The Seller is From Nigeria. He has Scammed Multiple People the same way. Stay Far away From This Scammer

Allistair Kabelo Mandow
1913
Reply from developer Allistair Kabelo Mandow 2026.03.26 07:56
I'm truly sorry to hear your account got blown on the first day — that’s incredibly frustrating and disappointing, especially after investing in the EA. No EA guarantees profits, and losses like this can happen quickly with market conditions or settings. For a refund, please check the website’s policy (many have strict rules after download). If this is our product, share your order number and I’ll look into it personally. Take care, and I hope we can resolve this for you.
zxzsnb
125
zxzsnb 2026.03.21 20:27 
 

骗子和描述不一样，骗子骗子，跟回测的不一样

Allistair Kabelo Mandow
1913
Reply from developer Allistair Kabelo Mandow 2026.03.21 20:28
Wonderful that's is what I like to hear♥️🫆
QM13
24
QM13 2026.03.19 07:36 
 

doesn't work

Steven Monchu
21
Steven Monchu 2026.03.09 22:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allistair Kabelo Mandow
1913
Reply from developer Allistair Kabelo Mandow 2026.03.10 04:27
To more wealth
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