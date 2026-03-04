The EA is designed for traders who understand the high-risk nature of HFT strategies. It focuses on precision execution, dynamic position sizing, and multi-layer protection to manage trades during volatile gold movements.

Key Features

High-frequency logic optimized for XAUUSD on M15

Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance and risk settings

Built-in stop loss and take profit for every trade

News filter to avoid trading during high-impact events (optional)

Slippage and spread protection

Supports ECN/Raw/Razor accounts with low spreads

Simple input parameters for easy setup

Recommended Settings

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe : M15

: M15 Minimum Deposit : $500 (recommended $1,000+ for better risk distribution)

: $500 (recommended $1,000+ for better risk distribution) Leverage : 1:100 or higher (1:500 recommended)

: 1:100 or higher (1:500 recommended) Account Type : ECN, Raw, or Razor with spreads from 0.1 pips

: ECN, Raw, or Razor with spreads from 0.1 pips Broker : Any reliable broker (low spread and fast execution preferred)

: Any reliable broker (low spread and fast execution preferred) VPS : Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation

: Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation Execution Mode: Hedging

Important Risk Warning Trading with FlipDamonHFT involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance (backtests or live results) does not guarantee future results. The strategy can experience periods of drawdown, especially during high volatility or news events.

Never risk more than you can afford to lose. Always use proper money management. We strongly recommend testing the EA thoroughly on a demo account first for at least 4–8 weeks before going live. Adjust risk parameters according to your own risk tolerance. The developer provides setup assistance via private message after purchase.

How to Get Started

Attach the EA to XAUUSD M15 chart Enable AutoTrading Configure your preferred risk level (default is conservative) Contact the seller for personalized setup help if needed

Results shown in backtests or any shared performance examples are for illustration only and were achieved under specific conditions. Real trading involves spreads, slippage, and changing market conditions that can affect performance.