Auto Fibonacci
- Indicators
- Ali Gokay Duman
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 30 November 2022
This indicator calculates fibonacci levels via moving averages trend and draw these lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization.
Inputs:
- Fast MA Time Period : 64
- Fast MA Shift: 0
- Fast MA Method: Smoothed
- Fast MA Apply To: Median Price
- Slow MA Time Period: 32
- Slow MA Shift: 0
- Slow MA Method: Smoothed
- Slow MA Apply To: Median Price
- ZigZag: False
- ZigZag Color: Red
- ZigZag Type: DashDot
- ZigZag Width: VeryThin
Fibo Settings
- TrendFibonacci: True
- FiboTrendColor: Black
- FiboTrendType: Solid
- FiboTrendWidth: VeryThin
- ReverseFibonacci: True
- FiboReverseColor: Red
- FiboReverseType: Solid
- FiboReverseWidth: VeryThin
- FiboRayLeft: false
- FiboRayRight: false
