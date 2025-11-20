CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro

CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro v3.22 - Professional Japanese Candlestick Analysis System

📊 What Is This Indicator?

CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro is an advanced educational tool combining candlestick pattern analysis with Moving Average context across multiple timeframes. The indicator recognizes 11 key Japanese candlestick formations and presents them in the context of market trend, Swing High/Low levels, and position relative to moving averages.

🎯 Main Features

1. Candlestick Pattern Recognition

Automatic detection of 11 professional formations:

  • Bullish Pin Bar
  • Bearish Pin Bar
  • Bullish Engulfing
  • Bearish Engulfing
  • Hammer
  • Shooting Star
  • Inverted Hammer
  • Bullish Marubozu
  • Bearish Marubozu
  • Doji
  • Spinning Top

2. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)

  • 2 independent timeframes (current + 1 selectable)
  • Support for all standard TF: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
  • Golden Cross / Death Cross - automatic detection of MA crossovers
  • Synchronized analysis between different TF

3. Moving Average Analysis

  • 2 configurable MAs for each TF
  • Method selection: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
  • Price selection: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted
  • Direction and crossover detection
  • Price position determination relative to MA (above/below/between)

4. Swing Points (Swing High/Low)

  • Automatic detection of local tops and bottoms
  • Configurable Swing lines with extension option
  • Analysis of breakouts and bounces from Swing levels
  • Support and resistance identification

5. 3-Language Educational System

  • Polish / English / Español
  • 2 modes: Short (quick) and Detailed (comprehensive)
  • Contextual explanations for each formation
  • "What to do?" suggestions with trend analysis
  • Professional trading terminology

🎨 Dashboard Personalization

Information Display (What you can enable/disable):

Trend Analysis on/off

Parameter: Show Trend Info

  • Shows current trend: BULLISH / BEARISH / SIDEWAYS
  • Trend color: green (bullish) / red (bearish) / gray (sideways)

Pattern Name on/off

Parameter: Show Pattern Name

  • Displays detected candlestick formation
  • E.g. "BULLISH PIN BAR", "HAMMER", "DOJI"

Signal Strength on/off

Parameter: Show Strength

  • Formation strength rating on scale 0-100
  • Higher value = stronger signal

Swing Analysis on/off

Parameter: Show Swing Analysis

  • Price position relative to Swing High/Low
  • Information about breakouts or level tests
  • E.g. "Break above SwH - Upward"

Educational Notes on/off

Parameter: Show Educational Notes

  • Detailed formation explanation
  • Market psychology context
  • Historical significance of formation

Trading Action on/off

Parameter: Show Trading Action

  • "WHAT TO DO?" section
  • Contextual suggestions based on analysis
  • Potential targets and stop losses

MA Position Comment on/off

Parameter: Show MA Position Comment

  • Analysis of price position relative to averages
  • E.g. "ABOVE MA - Strong upward"

MA Education on/off

Parameter: Show MA Context Education

  • Detailed MA context analysis
  • Trading setup explanations
  • Combination of MA + Swing + Formation

MA Values on/off

Parameter: MTF Show MA Values

  • Current values of both moving averages
  • E.g. "Fast MA(20): 1.2345"

MA Direction on/off

Parameter: MTF Show MA Direction

  • Arrows showing MA direction
  • UP (rising) / DN (falling) / -- (no change)

Crossovers on/off

Parameter: MTF Show Crossover

  • Golden Cross / Death Cross signals
  • BUY ZONE / SELL ZONE areas

Analyzed Bars Count on/off

Parameter: MTF Show Bars Analyzed

  • Number of candles used in calculations
  • Information about analysis depth

Disclaimer on/off

Parameter: Show Disclaimer

  • Warning: educational tool
  • Liability disclaimer

🎯 Appearance Configuration

Educational Mode

Parameter: Education Mode

  • Short (Quick): Concise descriptions (1-2 lines)
  • Detailed (Comprehensive): Full explanations (5-10 lines)

Language

Parameter: Language

  • Polish
  • English
  • Español

Color Themes

Parameter: Color Theme

  • Dark Mode: Light text on dark background
  • Light Mode: Dark text on light background
  • Custom: Own colors (ability to choose each color separately)

Font

Parameter: Font Type

  • 10 available fonts: Arial, Arial Bold, Consolas, Courier, Tahoma, Verdana, Calibri, Segoe UI, Lucida Console, Times New Roman

Text Size

  • Font Size: 6-20 px (default 9)
  • Header Font Size: Header size (default 10)
  • Line Spacing: Space between lines (default 16)

Dashboard Position

  • Panel X: X position (default 10)
  • Panel Y: Y position (default 80)

🔔 Alert System

Alert Types (all on/off)

Parameter: MTF Alerts Enabled - enable/disable entire alert system

  • Alert On Crossover: Golden Cross / Death Cross
  • Alert On Alignment: Trend agreement across multiple TF
  • Push Notifications: Push notifications to phone
  • Email Alerts: Email alerts

📍 Pattern Markers

Marker Types

Parameter: Candle Marker

  • Arrow: Arrows above/below candle
  • None: No markers

Formation Selection for Marking (each separately on/off)

  • Mark Bullish Pin Bar - mark bullish Pin Bar
  • Mark Bearish Pin Bar - mark bearish Pin Bar
  • Mark Bullish Engulfing - mark bullish Engulfing
  • Mark Bearish Engulfing - mark bearish Engulfing
  • Mark Hammer - mark Hammer
  • Mark Shooting Star - mark Shooting Star
  • Mark Inverted Hammer - mark Inverted Hammer
  • Mark Marubozu - mark Marubozu
  • Mark Doji - mark Doji
  • Mark Spinning Top - mark Spinning Top

Arrow Distance Configuration

Parameter: Distance Mode

  • Auto: Automatic (% of candle range)
  • Fixed Pips: Fixed value in pips
  • ATR: Based on ATR (Average True Range)

⚙️ Advanced Settings

Pattern Detection

  • Pin Bar Ratio: Shadow to body ratio (default 2.0)
  • Min Body Pips: Minimum body size in pips (default 3)
  • Doji Body Percent: Maximum % body for Doji (default 10%)

Swing Points (on/off)

Parameter: Show Swing Lines

  • Swing Period: Lookback period (default 5)
  • Extend Swing Lines: Extend lines to the right (on/off)
  • Swing High and Swing Low line colors (separately)
  • Line style and width

Time Offset

Parameter: Time Offset Hours

  • Time zone correction from -12 to +12 hours
  • Useful for different broker time zones

Performance

Parameter: MTF Refresh Rate

  • Refresh frequency in milliseconds (100-5000)
  • Default 500ms - optimal for most cases

💡 Who Is This Indicator For?

Beginner traders - educational system explains each formation
Intermediate traders - MA + Swing context analysis
Advanced traders - multi-timeframe, precise configuration
Price Action traders - pure candlestick formations
Swing traders - key level identification
Day traders - quick analysis across multiple TF

⚠️ Important Information

  • Educational tool - not investment recommendations
  • Requires basic knowledge of Japanese candlesticks
  • Best results combined with own analysis

📈 Advantages

✔️ Complete analysis: Formation + Trend + MA + Swing
✔️ Multi-timeframe: See broader market picture
✔️ Education: Learn while trading
✔️ 3 languages: Polish, English, Español
✔️ Full personalization: Adapt to your style

🛠️ Technical Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum screen resolution: 1280x720
  • Sufficient historical data for selected TF


Warning: This tool is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations. Trading involves risk of capital loss. Users should conduct their own research and consult with qualified financial advisors.


