Quick Order Blocks Pro

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              Order Blocks Pro – Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
                      Professional MT5 Indicator
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Trade Like Institutions

Order Blocks Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to automatically detect Institutional Order Blocks based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

It helps traders identify high-probability Supply & Demand zones where banks and large institutional participants accumulate or distribute positions.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto or CFDs, Order Blocks Pro provides clean, reliable and non-repainting institutional zones directly on your charts.

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                         MAIN FEATURES
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✔ Automatic Bullish & Bearish Order Block Detection
✔ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
✔ Institutional Supply & Demand Zones
✔ Dynamic Zone Extension
✔ Mitigation Detection
✔ Break of Structure (BOS)
✔ Change of Character (CHOCH)
✔ High Probability Reversal Areas
✔ Real-Time Updates
✔ Non-Repainting Logic
✔ Multi-Timeframe Compatible
✔ Optimized for Scalping, Day Trading & Swing Trading
✔ Lightweight & Fast
✔ Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5

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                          PERFECT FOR
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• ICT Traders
• Smart Money Traders
• Price Action Traders
• Institutional Traders
• Supply & Demand Traders
• Forex Traders
• Gold Traders
• Index Traders
• Futures Traders
• Crypto Traders

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                          WORKS ON
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• EURUSD
• GBPUSD
• USDJPY
• XAUUSD (Gold)
• NASDAQ
• US30
• GER40
• SP500
• BTCUSD
• ETHUSD

...and virtually any MetaTrader 5 instrument.

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                     WHY ORDER BLOCKS?
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Institutional traders rarely enter positions randomly.

Large institutional orders create Order Blocks that frequently become powerful support and resistance zones.

By automatically identifying these areas, Order Blocks Pro helps traders:

✔ Improve trade timing
✔ Reduce emotional decisions
✔ Identify institutional liquidity
✔ Increase Risk / Reward opportunities
✔ Trade with market structure instead of lagging indicators

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                    BUILT FOR PERFORMANCE
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The indicator is optimized for speed and designed to run efficiently without slowing MetaTrader 5.

✔ No unnecessary drawings
✔ Clean charts
✔ Professional visualization
✔ Fast calculations
✔ Low CPU usage

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                     BEST COMBINED WITH
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• Market Structure
• Liquidity Sweeps
• Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
• VWAP
• Volume Profile
• BOS / CHOCH
• Trend Analysis

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