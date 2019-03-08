ReactorScalping

The automatic trading system ReactorScalpig is made in order to completely exclude the trader from routine transactions to make transactions. Advisor independently monitors the market.





With each arrival of a new quote, the trading expert analyzes the market situation for compliance with one of the embedded trading systems.





If the adviser's algorithm determines the probability of making a profit on a transaction of more than 80%, the adviser opens a position.





Each position has a take profit and stop loss.





Dangerous trading methods are not used.

It is recommended to use for trading on the following trading instruments: 15m - EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD.

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