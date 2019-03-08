ReactorScalping
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The automatic trading system ReactorScalpig is made in order to completely exclude the trader from routine transactions to make transactions. Advisor independently monitors the market.
With each arrival of a new quote, the trading expert analyzes the market situation for compliance with one of the embedded trading systems.
If the adviser's algorithm determines the probability of making a profit on a transaction of more than 80%, the adviser opens a position.
Each position has a take profit and stop loss.
Dangerous trading methods are not used.
It is recommended to use for trading on the following trading instruments: 15m - EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD.
Settings:
- MaxRisk - Maximum risk for the calculation of the trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Max lot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- SAR-step - SAR $ indicator step
- Maximum number of orders - the maximum number of simultaneous orders;
- Trailing-stop on / off - enable trailing stop;
- Trailing Start - Start trailing stop;
- First Trailing Level - First stop loss setting level;
- Trailing Step - step of the trailing stop;
- Use the adviser's working time? - The use of the trading interval;
- The hour of commencement of trade - Hour start trading;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute to start trading;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of the trade;
- Comment to order - Comment on the opened orders;
- Slippage - slippage level;
- Max Spread - Maximum Spread;
- Magic Number - The magic number for distinguishing your orders.