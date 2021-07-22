MyTraderEA

AutoTraderEA Description

As the name says, this is an autotrading robot. It trades on H1 timeframe. It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity. The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a 10-year period from 1 January 2008 to 29 December 2017. The results are remarkable. See the plots.





Modifiable Parameters

SL=1300, SetPips=0, TS=710, RL=5, FixedLot=false, FixedLotSize=0.

Please note that pips/points specification assumes 5 decimal places.

The above parameter values were used in the illustrations provided, which are the values used in the backtesting and are the values recommended to be used by the trader. However, the trader is welcome to vary the values as desired to determine a better robot for the chosen traded instrument.

SetPips is takeprofit and TS is trailstop. RL (risklevel) has values that are doubles ranging between 0 and 5, 0 being the most risky, i.e. will give you biggest lot sizes, and 5 being the least risky. If FixedLot is true, then FixedLotSize must have a value>0.