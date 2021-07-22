MyTraderEA

AutoTraderEA Description

As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a 10-year period from 1 January 2008 to 29 December 2017. The results are remarkable.  See the plots. 


Modifiable Parameters

SL=1300, SetPips=0, TS=710, RL=5, FixedLot=false, FixedLotSize=0.

Please note that pips/points specification assumes 5 decimal places.

The above parameter values were used in the illustrations provided, which are the values used in the backtesting and are the values recommended to be used by the trader. However, the trader is welcome to vary the values as desired to determine a better robot for the chosen traded instrument.

SetPips is takeprofit and TS is trailstop. RL (risklevel) has values that are doubles ranging between 0 and 5, 0 being the most risky, i.e. will give you biggest lot sizes, and 5 being the least risky. If FixedLot is true, then FixedLotSize must have a value>0.




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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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