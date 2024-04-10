Alpha Striker Smc King V3

Alpha Striker SMC KING is unique Expert Advisor that continues the Alpha Striker series of  expert advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The Alpha Striker SMC KING is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs recommended EURUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 2022-2024 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalping. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of multiple layers of perceptron's (with threshold activation). Multilayer perceptron's are sometimes colloquially referred to as "Alpha" neural networks, especially when they have a single hidden layer. An MLP consists of at least three layers of nodes: an input layer, a hidden layer and an output layer. Except for the input nodes, each node is a neuron that uses a nonlinear activation function. MLP utilizes a supervised learning technique called backpropagation for training. Its multiple layers and non-linear activation distinguish MLP from a linear perceptron. It can distinguish data that is not linearly separable.

$500 available till June 31, then the price will go up to $750

Ability to learn and adapt to new conditions. Neural networks can learn from historical data to identify patterns in the market. They can also adapt to new conditions, such as changes in exchange rates or trader behavior.

Ability to process complex data. Neural networks with multiple layers can process more complex data than traditional market analysis methods. This allows them to make more accurate predictions.

Ability to generate new ideas. Neural networks can generate new market analysis models based on the principle of natural selection. This allows them to find new patterns in the market that were not previously known.

Info:

  • Working symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD
  • Working Timeframe: H1, M15
  • Min deposit: $5000
  • Min leverage: 1:30 
  • Recommended broker: ICMarket
  • Account type : Raw spread

Features:

  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Stable testing results since 2020 with 85.4% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install
  • FTMO and other Prop firm ready

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Samir Arman
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
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TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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5 (1)
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Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
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