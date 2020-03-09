Glod888EA

 

Our team has been professionally developing gold trading EAs for three years. Every engineer is a real-account forex and gold trader with years of experience. This integrates multiple technologies, including trend following, Martingale, grid, and AI. Currently, we are using it for our own live trading and encourage everyone to download and test it. If wish to observe our trading, please feel free to contact us. Thank you all, and we wish you great success and massive profits


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Dong Liang Zheng
Indicators
The 5-minute trend buying and selling point reference for gold has an accuracy rate of 90%. All signals are not redrawn，  Parameters need to be adjusted for different varieties and periods. The default value for gold trading is the 5-minute period. You can carefully study what direction guidance is suitable for you. We hope you can make money and it is worth referring to for professionals and novice traders. Stop loss is at the end of the line, real-time signal. Welcome to use it. If you have an
OneMinuteGoldTradingSignal
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicators
Based on over 10 years of trading experience, we have compiled technical indicators and real-time signals that are suitable for gold trading in various cycles without redrawing. However, we need to set parameters. The default parameter now is one minute cycle gold trading, and the signal is very reliable, with 3 to 5 signals per day. Of course, you can also adjust the parameters to find the one that suits you. After thorough research, we can achieve 100% stable profit. Wishing everyone a prospe
Pricechannelstop
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicators
This technical indicator is particularly suitable for short-term traders, as it can quickly reflect the starting point and reversal of the trend. The red beads represent the rise and the green beads represent the fall, which can clearly and timely reflect the current market situation. The source code price can be calculated separately. If you need it, please contact us
Trendlordking
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicators
This technical indicator is suitable for foreign exchange and precious metal trading, featuring low noise. Red indicates a downtrend, while green represents an uptrend. Utilizing advanced technology and years of trading experience, it eliminates noise to form smooth curves, making it ideal for trend-following traders. It provides clear trend identification and offers straightforward entry and exit conditions for traders. Source code is available upon request. For further assistance or other serv
UltraHMABreakthroughSystem
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicators
This is a professional trader's breakthrough system indicator that can be used for trading in various categories. Using the Hull moving average to create trend charts and provide price pressure and support positions, it provides traders with trading references for each cycle. Welcome to use it, if you have any questions, please contact us. The last 50 candlesticks for price pressure and support settings can be reset according to your needs
GoldOneDollarCompoundEA
Dong Liang Zheng
Experts
Initial capital of 500 for gold trading. Adopted the scalp strategy and martingale, only need to earn 1 dollar, no need set time and parameters, it can be used directly, backtested in 2024 and 2025 with a return of more than 300% relatively stable, low risk, principal doubling can be operated in parts, open multiple accounts, and compound interest continuously. Any questions can be contacted. Wishing everyone prosperity
OneMinute Gold Trading EA
Dong Liang Zheng
Experts
I have 8 years of hands-on experience in gold trading and 3 years of EA development experience. This EA handles a lot of trades, so it's suitable for starting with a small amount of capitalThis EA is mainly used for gold trading on a one-minute chart, one trade at a time, with stop loss and trailing take profit. Feel free to download and test it, and contact me if you have any questions
OneMimuteTredking
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicators
Gold is now highly volatile, with swings of 100 dollars happening frequently. That's why traditional long-term trading no longer fits—short-term trading is the way to go. My technical indicator is designed for MT4 short-term trading, specifically for the 1-minute gold chart. You can download it and check it out. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions. The first 10 copies are offered at a relatively low price, and the price will go up afterwards.
GoldTrendTradingOrientalBeauty8
Dong Liang Zheng
Experts
We are a professional gold futures trading team and have just developed a new Expert Advisor (EA) named "Oriental Beauty," designed for the 1‑hour chart. It can run unattended 24/7 and is best operated on a VPS. We are already using it on a live account and are very satisfied with its performance. On average, it opens one trade per day, entering the market on trend pullbacks. We encourage everyone to download and give it a try—if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Since
HMABreakthroughSystem
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicators
This is a professional trader's breakthrough system indicator that can be used for trading in various categories. Using the Hull moving average to create trend charts and provide price pressure and support positions, it provides traders with trading references for each cycle. Welcome to use it, if you have any questions, please contact us. The last 50 candlesticks for price pressure and support settings can be reset according to your needs
TrendCatFORbuypoint
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicators
The 5-minute trend buying  point reference for gold has an accuracy rate of 90%. All signals are not redrawn，  Parameters need to be adjusted for different varieties and periods. The default value for gold trading is the 5-minute period. You can carefully study what direction guidance is suitable for you. We hope you can make money and it is worth referring to for professionals and novice traders. Stop loss is at the end of the line, real-time signal. Welcome to use it. If you have any question
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