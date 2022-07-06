EMACrossRenko

1

<LOGIC>

The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance.

The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.)


As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.

 Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself.


The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order.

You can turn on/off in the parameter.




The MACD filter is added and you can turn ON/OFF in the parameter.


If you want RENKO chart generator, please download from here.


<EA parameter input Manual>


Here is an explanation of the settings for MT4:

### EMA CROSS RENKO
- Note: This setting is related to trading involving the crossover of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Renko charts.

### Trading Settings
- Slippage: The allowable slippage in price. It indicates how much the price can deviate from the set price.
- MaxPosition: The maximum number of positions that can be held simultaneously.
- BaseLots: The basic trading lot size. This value serves as the foundation for trading.
- Take Profit: A setting to secure profits. If set to 0, it indicates no automatic profit locking.
- Stop Loss: A setting to limit losses. If set to 0, it indicates no automatic loss limitation.

### Trailing Stop
- Use_trailingStop: A setting to enable or disable the use of a trailing stop.
- TS_Start: The distance in price where the trailing stop begins.
- TS_Stop: The distance in price where the trailing stop ends.

### Basket Profit
- Use_BasketProfit: A setting to enable or disable the use of a basket profit.
- Type_of_basket_close: Specifies how to close basket trades.
- Manual_input_dollar: The dollar amount for manually setting basket profits.
- Balance_percentage: The percentage of the account balance to use for setting basket profits.

### Basket Stop Loss
- Use_Basket_Stoploss: A setting to enable or disable the use of a basket stop loss.
- Type_of_Stoploss_close: Specifies how to close basket trades.
- Stoploss_dollars: The dollar amount to limit basket losses.
- Balance_percentages: The percentage of the account balance to use for setting basket losses.

### Attack Martingale
- Use_Attack_Martin: A setting to enable or disable the use of an Attack Martingale.
- Martin_Lotsize: The lot size for the Martingale.
- Lot_Multiplier: The multiplier for increasing lot sizes in Martingale trades.
- Max_Martin: The maximum number of Martingale trade repetitions.

### PIP Distance between Attack Martingale
- PipStep_default: The default PIP distance between Attack Martingale trades.
- Pip_Multiple: The multiple of PIP distance.

### EMA Settings
- period1: The first period for the Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
- period2: The second period for the Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

### MACD Filter
- Use_MACD: A setting to enable or disable the use of a MACD filter.
- InpFastEMA: The period for the fast EMA in MACD.
- InpSlowEMA: The period for the slow EMA in MACD.
- InpSignalSMA: The period for the signal SMA in MACD.

These settings allow you to build and adjust trading strategies in MT4. For specific trading rules or detailed algorithm information, more details on the strategy's implementation would be required.

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izaga3
2015
izaga3 2023.09.11 20:50 
 

I HAVE TESTED THIS EA FOR 5 WEEKS NOW. YOU CAN'T MAKE CONSISTENT PROFITS WITH THIS ONE. SAVE YOUR MONEY.

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