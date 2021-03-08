Arda
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
2 copy of 10 left at this price. Next 10 copies $549.
Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators and price patterns.
The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold).
You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself.
The trading strategy does not contain dangerous trading methods. Each trade is protected by a stop loss.
Recommendations:
- Installing an expert on a remote server (VPS);
- Using an Expert Advisor on EURUSD, GBP, XAUUSD (Gold), TF 1H;
- Trading leverage from 1:10 and above;
- The minimum deposit is $ 100.
Settings:
- Comment to order;
- Take Profit;
- Stop Loss;
- MaxRisk;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be;
- Start Trailing Stop;
- First Trailing Level;
- Step Trailing Stop;
- Filter Period;
- Trend / Cons;
- Magic Number;
- Show info-text?
- Max Slippage;
- Max Spread.