Quantum Incinerator

Quantum Incinerator EA is the exact the EA you were waiting for. Developed by professional traders with overall 12 years of experience who are ready to show you what a real high frequency EA should be!

Quantum Incinerator EA is special kind of EA that utilizes fractal based support and resistance strategy in order to utilize dynamics of the market in a profitable way. And although the adviser uses a minimum of settings for your convenience, 'do not judge a book by it's cover', the EA is an absolute monster from the inside. It uses a serious multi-level system to identify micro and macro trends. Also a news neuro-plugin for finding good entry points to maximize profits. To avoid scam from your broker, because of the potential profits, the EA uses a hidden 'false signal sender' plugin, so the broker doesn't worsen trading conditions then the real orders are executed.

The advisor shows amazing profits and a good profit curve from 2009 to 2024, which shows that Quantum Incinerator EA survives even the harshest market conditions. This makes him a reliable and long-term advisor.


Recommended broker FXTM: forextime.com/?Referral=38370



These key factors make the EA an absolute beast :

  • It's smart. Top-level fractal based system for indetification excellent entry points.
  • It's safe. Every order is protected by stop-loss.
  • It's reliable. All orders requests are checked with multiple protection systems, so everyting runs smooth and with out issues. 
  • It's long-term and profitable. The EA shows great results from 2009 to the present days.


Requirements:

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M30

Minimum deposit : $100

Account type: ECN, Raw, and any other similar account types with low spreads.

VPS: Any reliable vps with low ping times and reliable connection to the servers of your broker.


    Join our crypto/forex earners group on telegram: https://t.me/cf_earners
