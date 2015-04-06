Renko Again EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello all
The expert works on the intersection of moving averages with a digital method of opening deals
With closing deals on a profit of a number of points programmatically
With opening deals with the trend and closing some deals together for a profit until all are closed together for a profit
The expert works on regular candles. It is possible to experiment on the timing of five minutes, quarter-hour, half-hour or hour
parameters:
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TakeProfit : Control the target size by the number of pip not to use .
StopLoss : Stop loss control by pip number not to use.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on GMT timing.
Time_End : The work is finished at the same GMT time.
Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step : Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:
EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use
it on the following curves: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency which spread less Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
Time Frame: 5M 15M 30M 1H 4H
Minimum recommended amount and Leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01