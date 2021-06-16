KT Renko Patterns Robot MT4

All the dependencies are embedded in the expert advisor. It's not imperative to buy the KT Renko Patterns indicator to operate this EA successfully.

KT Renko Patterns EA solves this problem by implementing a 100% automated trading strategy based on the "KT Renko Patterns indicator". After fetching the patterns formation and signals directly from the indicator, it performs some pre-checks and assessments to efficiently execute the trading positions.

Q. How to backtest this EA?

A. It is possible to backtest the EA on a Renko chart using MT4, but it will require third-party libraries. We recommend the MT5 version for backtesting as the chart generated by KT Renko Chart Generator will also be available on the strategy tester. You can even download the free demo of the MT5 version for backtesting and then buy the MT4 version for live trading.





Q. Does it also draw Renko patterns on the chart like the indicator?

A. The EA marks the pattern's name with each trade, but it cannot draw the patterns like the indicator. To view the complete pattern formations, you may consider purchasing the KT Renko Patterns indicator.





Q. Why it's making my PC slow?

A. Make sure you are using a well-optimized Renko utility to build the Renko charts. If you don't have it already, use the KT Renko Live Chart Utility.





Q. Does it work on standard time-based charts?

A. This EA is explicitly developed for the Renko charts. It can work on the standard time-based chart but is not recommended as it defeats this EA's whole purpose.