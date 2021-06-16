KT Renko Patterns Robot MT4

In manual trading, many of the trading setups and opportunities provided by the KT Renko Patterns indicator are missed due to sudden price movements on the Renko charts.

KT Renko Patterns EA solves this problem by implementing a 100% automated trading strategy based on the "KT Renko Patterns indicator". After fetching the patterns formation and signals directly from the indicator, it performs some pre-checks and assessments to efficiently execute the trading positions.

All the dependencies are embedded in the expert advisor. It's not imperative to buy the KT Renko Patterns indicator to operate this EA successfully.

Download the set files for 10 pips Renko box to perform the similar backtests.


Features

  • Go fully automated with the KT Renko Patterns indicator and save tons of time.
  • Fully compatible with our free Renko Chart Generator
  • No additional download is required. All the required dependencies are embedded in the EA.
  • It fetches the stop-loss and profit targets directly from the indicator in the most efficient way.
  • It prints the pattern name with each entry to facilitate the identification of each trade.
  • Further boost the EA performance using the inbuilt filters like Session-Filter, MMI, Vortex, Volatility, Market Regime and more.
  • Flexible stop-loss trailing to prevent the winners from turning into losses.
  • Protection against the black swan events using the max. loss function.


Input Parameters

  • ----- Renko Pattern Settings -----
  • Min. Bars Between Patterns: The number of min. bars between each pattern. 
  • W-M Pattern: true/false
  • Power Pennant Pattern: true/false
  • AB=CD Pattern: true/false
  • Triple Top/Bottom Pattern: true/false
  • Double Top/Bottom Pattern: true/false
  • Two-Back Brick Pattern: true/false
  • ZigZag Pattern: true/false
  • Swing Breakout Pattern: true/false
  • Draw Pattern Names: If true, EA will draw the pattern name with each new trade.

  • ----- Trade Settings -----
  • Max. Active Positions: The no. of maximum active positions in the same direction.
  • Exit at Opposite Pattern: If true, positions will be closed at the patterns in opposite direction.
  • Lot Size Method: Fixed or Auto

  • ----- Exit Settings -----
  • Stoploss Method: Pips/Volatility/Fetch from indicator
  • Take-Profit Method: Pips/Volatility or TP1/TP2/TP3 from the indicator
  • SL Trailing Method: Pips/Volatility

  • ----- Set the Filters -----
  • Trading Sessions:  All | Asian | London | New York | Asian-London | London-New York | New York-Asian
  • Trend Filter:  True | False 
  • Volatility Filter:  True | False 
  • Vortex Filter:  True | False 
  • MMI Filter: True | False 

  • ----- Miscellaneous Settings -----
  • Max Loss Protection:  True | False 
  • Logging:  True | False  (EA logs all its operation in the journal tab)


FAQs

Q. How to backtest this EA? 

A. It is possible to backtest the EA on a Renko chart using MT4, but it will require third-party libraries. We recommend the MT5 version for backtesting as the chart generated by KT Renko Chart Generator will also be available on the strategy tester. You can even download the free demo of the MT5 version for backtesting and then buy the MT4 version for live trading.


Q. Does it also draw Renko patterns on the chart like the indicator?

A. The EA marks the pattern's name with each trade, but it cannot draw the patterns like the indicator. To view the complete pattern formations, you may consider purchasing the KT Renko Patterns indicator.


Q. Why it's making my PC slow?
A. Make sure you are using a well-optimized Renko utility to build the Renko charts. If you don't have it already, use the KT Renko Live Chart Utility.


Q. Does it work on standard time-based charts?
A. This EA is explicitly developed for the Renko charts. It can work on the standard time-based chart but is not recommended as it defeats this EA's whole purpose.

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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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KT Stoch Divergence MT4
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
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KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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