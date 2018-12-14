Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot).





The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report.





Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m.

Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot;

- risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot will be - If Risk for Lot = 0, the lot will be like this;

- If Risk for Lot = 0, the lot will be like this; Max lot - Maximum lot limit;

- Maximum lot limit; Take profit - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; Stop loss - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; Trailing Stop - start trailing stop;

- start trailing stop; Trailing Step - trailing stop step;

- trailing stop step; Max spread - Limit the maximum spread;

- Limit the maximum spread; Max Trades - The maximum number of orders in the market;

- The maximum number of orders in the market; Comment to order - comment to orders;

- comment to orders; Slippage - slippage level;

- slippage level; Magic number - Magic number to distinguish "their" orders.



