Forexking
- Experts
- Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 8
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $1000!
After that, the price will be raised to $1600.
ForexKing is an EA that analyze data and is basically a trend following EA that seeks to milk all the good trade setups in all the trends and trades the Gbpusd Forex pair and other pairs . This EA will have the best option to enter orders during a trend market condition . The biggest difference of the ForexKing is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible thanks to a set of tools to control entry points and manage open orders with precision and accuracy.EA uses stop loss for all orders, EA does not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, no martingale,... ForexKing is one of the EAs I have used trading which ensures good fund management with no drawdowns . Haven seen it`s result , I officially released the most optimized version of EA. Trading time frame is 15M for EA. However which i recommend as best for everyone recommend so that EA can take data as fully designed.
We deployed a mechanism to curtail model inter-market dependencies and spillover effects across currency pairs and correlated assets.
- This EA is built with An adaptive agent trained on a simulated Forex environment to maximize risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe ratio) while minimizing drawdowns.
We deployed a mechanism to curtail model inter-market dependencies and spillover effects across currency pairs and correlated assets.
- This EA is built with An adaptive agent trained on a simulated Forex environment to maximize risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe ratio) while minimizing drawdowns.
Limited price $1000 is only for 10 first sales. After 10 sales, the price will be raised +$1600. Final price for ForexKing EA will be $2000.
Some Features:
- Do not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, No martingale,... just one trade
- The order is always protected by Stoploss
- Optimize EA with default setting - Easy to use
- Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap...
...
- EA SETUP:
|Symbol
|GBPUSD
|Timeframe
|15 Minutes
|Test From
|Check the backtest result
|Settings
|Default setting
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$120/0.01 lot
|Recommend Deposit
|$150/0.01 lot (For drawdown <10%)
|Feature
|
- No Martingale, No Grid
- Easy to use with default setting
- Smart time filter to avoid unexpected falling, rising, gap...
|