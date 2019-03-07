Inside Bar Indicator MT4

4.89

This inside bar indicator MT4 is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading.

So what this MT4 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts.

Inside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar.

With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern.


Inputs

  • AlertOn - enable alerts
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications


Reviews 17
genadi
180
genadi 2025.02.21 10:23 
 

Спасибо.

zainshah94
117
zainshah94 2023.09.19 17:56 
 

Very a very nice indicator and with alert,

wilfred ekanem
51
wilfred ekanem 2023.06.15 22:03 
 

Really good. Love it!

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.37 (19)
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Pin bar pattern   is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs Multiplier ; AlertOn   - enable alerts; EmailAlert   - enable email alerts; PushAlert   - en
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BB Engulfing Bar V2 MT5
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Trade with reliable buy & sell arrows! Download now  and see how it works !   High-Performance Signals Suitable for trend-following or trend trading Never repaints, recalculates, or backpaints signals This is   FREE / DEMO /   version and  works only on EURUSD M15, M5“  (demo version; no suffix/prefix brokers). Test it   FREE  now - see real results! TREND REVERTING PRO  full version here :  Get accurate arrows on every setup! Trade safely - full version works on all symbols & ti
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" Unlock Your Potential with ProTrading Arrow! " In trading, confidence comes from clarity, structure, and reliable signals . ProTrading Arrow is designed to give you exactly that – a tool to spot opportunities, filter out noise, and trade smartly, no matter your experience level. Many traders spend months chasing strategies, analyzing endless charts, and still miss opportunities or second-guess themselves. ProTrading Arrow changes that. With the right signals at the right time, you know exactl
DayTradingArrow v1
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5 (3)
Indicators
"THE REAL POWER OF MANUAL TRADING!" Like any system there are also losing signals, but on the other hand you can lock in profit from the market movement. DayTradingArrow v1 algorithm filters out market noise and gives exit signals, stop loss and trailing stop level. Stay on the safe side of the market and trade with confidence by getting DayTradingArrow v1 now ! Key Benefits Clear buy and sell signals for fast, confident decision-making Perfect for beginners and experienced traders alike Effect
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3 (1)
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" Forex Trend Commander – Trade Smarter, Trade Confidently! " Forex Trend Commander is a precision tool that filters out sideways markets, identifies real trends, and delivers   clear, actionable entry signals   – with   no repainting, no recalculations, and no confusion . Many traders spend months chasing strategies, analyzing endless charts, and still miss opportunities. Forex Trend Commander changes that. With this tool, you can   see exactly when to buy and sell , giving you the structure
TrendReverting PRO MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
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" UNIQUE TRADING APPROACH FOR HIGHLY ACCURATE REVERSE SIGNALS!" "Clear signals for market reversals and precision entries inside the trend – proven effective and visible." The intelligent algorithm analyzes potential trend reversals and highly accurate entries along the current trend. Designed to spot key price action moments. The result is a clean, stable, and easy-to-read chart. WHY TRADERS PAY ATTENTION TO TREND REVERTING PRO Helps reveal moments when the   current trend may be losing stren
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ManuelMaestro
14
ManuelMaestro 2025.05.19 18:26 
 

Todo bien.

genadi
180
genadi 2025.02.21 10:23 
 

Спасибо.

zainshah94
117
zainshah94 2023.09.19 17:56 
 

Very a very nice indicator and with alert,

wilfred ekanem
51
wilfred ekanem 2023.06.15 22:03 
 

Really good. Love it!

75281109
14
75281109 2023.01.11 21:12 
 

please an some explain on how to use this indicator

Joshua Mangold
417
Joshua Mangold 2022.08.19 19:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zackery Rogahn
46
Zackery Rogahn 2022.06.09 17:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bacheev80
46
bacheev80 2022.05.22 08:43 
 

Показывает все правильно

Pasha39
44
Pasha39 2021.12.12 10:46 
 

It would be nice if the author made it possible to disable and enable the graphic image by hotkey.

fj6hCuoc
119
fj6hCuoc 2021.12.08 00:52 
 

Great indicator, thanks very much.

Abe okianugroho
28
Abe okianugroho 2021.06.10 14:16 
 

Indikatornya sip banget jadi tau kapan insidebar terbentuk...

Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2021.05.08 08:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aqing1001
79
aqing1001 2021.03.24 14:36 
 

Thank you! 谢谢！

Ahmed Abdullah Omar Bin Laksar
169
Ahmed Abdullah Omar Bin Laksar 2021.01.30 14:46 
 

Save your time and efforts by catching up all inside bars in your chart + giving you a notification on them if you want .. 5 stars !

phill_95
14
phill_95 2020.10.18 20:26 
 

bom indicador.

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.03 14:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.03.08 15:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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