Similar Price Action MT4

Similar Price Action Indicator

You may want to download a demo in order to test this indicator on a live chart here.

Similar price action will find past sequences of candlestick patterns that are as similar as possible to an area of the chart you have selected and try to predict the Next Price after that.

The indicator will conduct a search starting right before the first candlestick of the price action region you have selected until the very first oldest bar of the chart.

There are several criteria for evaluating similarity between 2 sequences:

  • Sequences must be identical in length , if your selected region is 20 candlesticks wide then any matching results will also have to be 20 candlesticks wide as well. You can select as many candles as you like.
  • Sequences will be compared visually on their High to Low size
  • Sequences will be compared visually on their Open to Close size and direction. If a candlestick bar is bullish for one sequence and bearish for the other , then the score is set to 0.0
  • Sequences have a set of fast and slow moving averages which are compared on their delta. The delta can be compared relatively within that region or absolutely across the entire asset (relative and absolute modes)
  • Sequences have a set of fast and slow ATRs to be compared for their volatility. Similarly the comparison can be relative or absolute.
  • Sequences have a set of fast and slow RSIs to be compared for their local strength.
  • All of the above are mixed for a final rating where each component is weighed by a coefficient. Coefficients and comparison methods are available in the indicator's inputs.

The indicator's search engine , simipac , will scan every possible candlestick sequence in the past without breaking the order of the candles.

The best of these sequences will be retained for you to inspect. You can adjust how many sequences are retained in the results table from the input screen.

Thank you

The indicator does not use :

  • AI , artificial intelligence
  • chatGPT , claude , deepseek
  • neural network
  • reinforcement learning
  • genetic algorithm
  • OpenAI
Recommended products
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Indicators
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicators
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicators
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are a
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Indicators
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
ProTrading Arrow
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Indicators
" A NEW TRADING METHOD FOR TRADING… AN AMAZING TRADING INDICATOR! " Additional Bonus : You get the Forex Trend Commander indicator for FREE! To lock in a profit from market movements in most cases it takes much longer than planning it. Trading is not an event, but a process. This process has no end, i.e. it should never stop completely and completely. ProTrading Arrow indicator is an advanced reversal system that can be played with or against the trend. BENEFITS OF USING PROTRADING ARROW Defin
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicators
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
Indicators
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (57)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (10)
Indicators
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 50 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener  Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ )  (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 31% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity! Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confir
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthle
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
Gann Square of 9
Olga Borovskaia
5 (1)
Indicators
The only one of its kind square 9 indicator that corresponds to the real situation on Gannzilla! The indicator calculates price levels by Square 9 and dates by Square 9.  All price and time levels are 100% consistent with the location on Square 9 (Gannzila). This tool will be a great solution for determining the price and time levels using the methods of the legendary trader William Delbert Gann.
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicators
System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!! The indicator no repaint!!!  The indicator has   MTF   mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend (   no repaint   ). How to trade? Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow. (See screens 1 and 2.) Exit on the opposite signal or take 20-30 pips, close half of it, and keep the rest until the opposite
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
More from author
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
Signal Moving Average Lux Algo MT5
Lorentzos Roussos
5 (1)
Indicators
Signal Moving Average Lux Algo for MT5  Discover a unique moving average indicator designed specifically for signal line use in moving average crossover systems. This advanced tool differentiates itself by diverging from price in ranging markets, while closely mirroring a standard moving average in trending markets. This characteristic helps traders avoid unnecessary noise and potential over-trading due to market fluctuations. The moving average will diverge from the price during ranging markets
FREE
Signal Moving Average Lux Algo MT4
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicators
Signal Moving Average Lux Algo for MT5  Discover a unique moving average indicator designed specifically for signal line use in moving average crossover systems. This advanced tool differentiates itself by diverging from price in ranging markets, while closely mirroring a standard moving average in trending markets. This characteristic helps traders avoid unnecessary noise and potential over-trading due to market fluctuations. The moving average will diverge from the price during ranging markets
FREE
Chart Projection
Lorentzos Roussos
4.62 (42)
Indicators
Chart Projection Indicator Chart projection started as a small indicator that used the built in zig zag technical indicator to forecast future price action (you can find the old algorithm in the comments) The idea is simple , past price action does not translate into the future but maybe if we don't get overly specific ,or , overly generic ,we can extract guidelines about what could happen . The "thesis" of Chart projection is this : Traders will look at the chart to make their decisions , so ,
FREE
Voenix Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Lorentzos Roussos
4.8 (5)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  if you would rather see this on a live chart instead of reading the description , you can instantly download a free demo here. Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangl
Matrix Series Flower Indicator MT5
Lorentzos Roussos
1 (1)
Indicators
The Flower Indicator is a technical analysis tool primarily used to identify trends and assist with scalping or intraday trading strategies. The Flower Indicator is a signal trend indicator based on technical and price dynamics analysis. It visually signals trends using colored flowers—blue flowers indicate an uptrend , while red flowers indicate a downtrend Each levels can act like support & resistance ( watch for +/- 200 levels & the dots when appear on the chart ) You can set the dots to appe
FREE
Matrix Series Flower Indicator MT4
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicators
The Flower Indicator is a technical analysis tool primarily used to identify trends and assist with scalping or intraday trading strategies. The Flower Indicator is a signal trend indicator based on technical and price dynamics analysis. It visually signals trends using colored flowers—blue flowers indicate an uptrend , while red flowers indicate a downtrend Each levels can act like support & resistance ( watch for +/- 200 levels & the dots when appear on the chart ) You can set the dots to appe
FREE
Similar Price Action
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicators
Similar Price Action Indicator You may download a demo if you want to test the indicator on a live chart here. Similar price action will find past sequences of candlestick patterns that are as similar as possible to an area of the chart you have selected and try to predict the Next Price after that. The indicator will conduct a search starting right before the first candlestick of the price action region you have selected until the very first oldest bar of the chart. There are several criteria f
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangle pattern One Two Three pattern  And 8 custom patterns  Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,sup
Fibonacci Sonar
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicators
Fibonacci Sonar The fibonacci sonar has an internal library of price action patterns gathered from 28 symbols and 7 timeframes. Each pattern is split to 2 sides. The before side and the after side. Fibonacci sonar uses the before side to recognize similar patterns. The most recent price action (at any moment) up to the open price of the newest bar is what is used as the before side for searching the library. The after side holds an aggregate of all activity each pattern has seen. This is where t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review