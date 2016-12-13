Cycle Finder Pro
- Indicators
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- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 7 November 2024
- Activations: 15
Update - Version 4.0 now includes trend change signal. Indicator will tell you the current trend on all charts.
Update - Version 5.0 now includes alerts for mt4, push and email notifications.
Cycle Finder Pro is a chart reading indicator and is designed for trend and pattern traders. Chart reading is time consuming and complex and requires knowledge of price action, cyclicity, and time frame correlation. Cycle Finder Pro reads all this in one simple indicator so you can spot trend and chart patterns much easier and much faster.
To know if a trend exists on a chart you must know the location of 4 points at all times, chart patterns such as Head & Shoulders require 5 points, get any of these points wrong and you will make the wrong trading decision. Take the guessing out of chart reading and let Cycle Finder Pro do the hard work for you. Check out our screen shots and video below for more information on how Cycle Finder Pro identifies these points.
Also, do you know what to do with oversized/news bars on your chart? Certain events disrupt the natural cycles in the market and how these are treated is very important. Cycle Finder Pro reads price action and identifies when this occurs and decides whether they have broken the natural cycle/trend in a market or not and shows you how it should be treated. No more guessing is required.
Cycle Finder Pro works on all time frames and all market types.
Adjustable input parameters
- Marker offset for H/L values in pips - This is the distance each high/low confirmation marker is positioned away from price. By default, this is set to 5pips. This can be brought closer or positioned further away to suit the time frame being viewed if desired.
- Set ATR multiplier - This has been added to eliminate over-sized bars from your chart so that we can still focus on the true cycles. The default ATR is 2.2 but this can be amended to take into account larger or smaller bars. We recommend 2.2 as a starting point for all users.
- Trend text - Choose what name to give each type of trade. Uptrend, downtrend and no trend are shown as default.
- Trend color - Choose what color to assign to each trend type. Green, yellow and red are set as default.
- Trend size - Choose what size of text and directional arrow you wish to display on you chart.
- Trend corner - Choose which corner to display the trend. Bottom right hand corner is shown as default.
excellent indicator...