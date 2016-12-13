Update - Version 4.0 now includes trend change signal. Indicator will tell you the current trend on all charts.

Update - Version 5.0 now includes alerts for mt4, push and email notifications.





Cycle Finder Pro is a chart reading indicator and is designed for trend and pattern traders . Chart reading is time consuming and complex and requires knowledge of price action , cyclicity, and time frame correlation . Cycle Finder Pro reads all this in one simple indicator so you can spot trend and chart patterns much easier and much faster.

To know if a trend exists on a chart you must know the location of 4 points at all times , chart patterns such as Head & Shoulders require 5 points , get any of these points wrong and you will make the wrong trading decision. Take the guessing out of chart reading and let Cycle Finder Pro do the hard work for you. Check out our screen shots and video below for more information on how Cycle Finder Pro identifies these points.





Also, do you know what to do with oversized/news bars on your chart? Certain events disrupt the natural cycles in the market and how these are treated is very important. Cycle Finder Pro reads price action and identifies when this occurs and decides whether they have broken the natural cycle/trend in a market or not and shows you how it should be treated. No more guessing is required.

Cycle Finder Pro works on all time frames and all market types.





Adjustable input parameters