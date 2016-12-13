Cycle Finder Pro

5

Update - Version 4.0 now includes trend change signal. Indicator will tell you the current trend on all charts.

Update - Version 5.0 now includes alerts for mt4, push and email notifications. 


Cycle Finder Pro is a chart reading indicator and is designed for trend and pattern traders. Chart reading is time consuming and complex and requires knowledge of price action, cyclicity, and time frame correlation. Cycle Finder Pro reads all this in one simple indicator so you can spot trend and chart patterns much easier and much faster. 

To know if a trend exists on a chart you must know the location of 4 points at all times, chart patterns such as Head & Shoulders require 5 points, get any of these points wrong and you will make the wrong trading decision. Take the guessing out of chart reading and let Cycle Finder Pro do the hard work for you. Check out our screen shots and video below for more information on how Cycle Finder Pro identifies these points.


Also, do you know what to do with oversized/news bars on your chart? Certain events disrupt the natural cycles in the market and how these are treated is very important. Cycle Finder Pro reads price action and identifies when this occurs and decides whether they have broken the natural cycle/trend in a market or not and shows you how it should be treated. No more guessing is required.

Cycle Finder Pro works on all time frames and all market types.


Adjustable input parameters

  • Marker offset for H/L values in pips - This is the distance each high/low confirmation marker is positioned away from price. By default, this is set to 5pips. This can be brought closer or positioned further away to suit the time frame being viewed if desired.
  • Set ATR multiplier - This has been added to eliminate over-sized bars from your chart so that we can still focus on the true cycles. The default ATR is 2.2 but this can be amended to take into account larger or smaller bars. We recommend 2.2 as a starting point for all users.
  • Trend text - Choose what name to give each type of trade. Uptrend, downtrend and no trend are shown as default.
  • Trend color - Choose what color to assign to each trend type. Green, yellow and red are set as default.
  • Trend size - Choose what size of text and directional arrow you wish to display on you chart.
  • Trend corner - Choose which corner to display the trend. Bottom right hand corner is shown as default. 
Reviews 13
75673136
19
75673136 2025.07.12 17:05 
 

excellent indicator...

RetiredGuy
96
RetiredGuy 2025.05.17 08:49 
 

Very useful for making sure you are keep to taking the right trade up or down.

ibzwelfare
346
ibzwelfare 2023.02.05 17:24 
 

Absolutely amazing. This Indicator and the other 3 that I also got which are trend viewer pro, currency matrix and easy draw are all so useful and beneficial. It by far has helped me with my decision making and supported me in understanding market structure for sure. All these indicators have made my trading more than ever easier. I am indeed grateful to Ray for such indicators. I also got the seasonality course on Udemy by Ray last year which was awesome and informative and has for sure changed my approach to the financial markets. My request is that Ray does a course on COT, as combination of seasonality with COT is extra confirmation. Highly recommend as I am hard to please.

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SEE THE TREND ON EVERY TIME FRAME. INTELLIGENT INDICATOR READS PRICE ACTION TO SPOT TRUE MARKET CYCLES AND TREND. This advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator,   reads trend in real-time   so you always know the trends of the markets   you want to trade.  ​Trend-Viewer Pro has been specifically designed to read the trend of   every time frame   and   every market , simultaneously, making it much easier for you to find markets with   time frame correlation , so you can focus on th
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75673136
19
75673136 2025.07.12 17:05 
 

excellent indicator...

RetiredGuy
96
RetiredGuy 2025.05.17 08:49 
 

Very useful for making sure you are keep to taking the right trade up or down.

5720613
24
5720613 2023.09.04 20:44 
 

Saves lots of time which allows you to make decisions quicker.

ibzwelfare
346
ibzwelfare 2023.02.05 17:24 
 

Absolutely amazing. This Indicator and the other 3 that I also got which are trend viewer pro, currency matrix and easy draw are all so useful and beneficial. It by far has helped me with my decision making and supported me in understanding market structure for sure. All these indicators have made my trading more than ever easier. I am indeed grateful to Ray for such indicators. I also got the seasonality course on Udemy by Ray last year which was awesome and informative and has for sure changed my approach to the financial markets. My request is that Ray does a course on COT, as combination of seasonality with COT is extra confirmation. Highly recommend as I am hard to please.

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2020.11.21 22:40 
 

Top!

toffee
423
toffee 2020.11.20 19:27 
 

Not great, useless on 5min TF

Aneek Mollah
297
Aneek Mollah 2019.06.28 12:00 
 

great indicator, saves time, works well on my MT4 charts. Great for beginners to learn to read the charts quickly.

Francis K N Ho
558
Francis K N Ho 2019.03.01 07:09 
 

This is an excellent indicator and highly recommend to put the odds in your favour whatever current system/method your are already using. Thank you Mr Raymond Gilmour for sharing this concept and coding it. Hope this is not too much to ask - but would you consider adding a multi-time-frame feature? Very much appreciated.

Carolyn_
90
Carolyn_ 2017.07.08 20:55 
 

Hello Raymond

Just purchased and installed - what a clever indicator.

Great to see how easy it is now to quickly view the cycles in any timeframe.

Thank you.

TheWonderfulVT
26
TheWonderfulVT 2017.05.29 09:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Richard Colyer
33
Richard Colyer 2017.05.20 17:01 
 

Hi Raymond,

Had the indicator a few months now and just wanted to say thank you! Saves me loads of time identifying highs and lows and therefore trend in all timeframes. Invaluable.

Cheers!

Richard

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2017.03.19 12:53 
 

Good

Chris Kibble
38
Chris Kibble 2017.03.04 13:14 
 

I love this indicator, it is saving me a lot of time and provides confirmation where there is doubt. I'd been drawing zig zag lines to mark cycles and it's great to see the back of them, leaving a clean view with neat indicators. What's not to like?

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