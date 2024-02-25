V Pattern Scanner MT4

5
  • Indicators
  • Elif Kaya
    Elif Kaya

    Elif Kaya

    4.4 (123)
    Beware :
    I just sell my products on Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.
    If you want to have lifetime update free, guide file and adding in Elif Trader Group, just buy from me.
    Contact me for more info.
    24 products 7 comments
  • Version: 3.1
  • Updated: 5 June 2026
  • Activations: 20

- Real price is 90$ - 50% Discount (It is 45$ now)

Contact me for instruction, any questions!

Introduction

V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular chart patterns among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the chart. By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and position themselves accordingly. V pattern is a powerful bullish/bearish reversal pattern and appears in all markets and time-frames.


V Pattern Scanner

V-shaped bottoms and tops can be challenging to trade because of their sharp and sudden movement. It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by V Pattern Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use V Pattern Scanner indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.



Reviews 2
Sekav Ikyernum
487
Sekav Ikyernum 2024.09.03 15:32 
 

Prompt alerts, as set by the user. Accurate too.

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Sekav Ikyernum
487
Sekav Ikyernum 2024.09.03 15:32 
 

Prompt alerts, as set by the user. Accurate too.

Levent Safak
1447
Levent Safak 2024.02.26 00:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Elif Kaya
19925
Reply from developer Elif Kaya 2024.02.26 05:31
I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience with Breakout and Retest experience. If you have any further questions or need assistance, I am here to help you. Have great trading!
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