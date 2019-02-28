VectorNZT
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
A self-learning advisor can adjust to changing market algorithms with minimal latency.
With built-in analytical systems, the expert monitors the effectiveness of trading decisions.
In case of decreasing productivity of work, the adviser produces a new self-study based on the new market phase.
Recommended trading tools - 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, USDJPY.
Settings:
- Comment to orders - Comment on trading positions;
- MaxRisk - Risk level for the calculation of the trading lot;
- Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Max lot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Trailing start - start trailing stop;
- Trailing step - trailing stop step;
- Slip - Maximum slippage;
- Max spread - the maximum spread;
- Max market orders - The maximum number of orders in the market;
- Magic number - Magic number to distinguish your orders.