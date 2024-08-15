EA algostat

Here is the English translation of the detailed description of the Expert Advisor (EA):

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This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to perform automated trading operations based on a series of technical criteria on a 1-hour chart for the USDCHF symbol. Here is a detailed description of its functionality:

### 1. **Lot Size and Maximum Number of Entries**
   - **LotSize**: The initial lot size for each trade is set to 0.1.
   - **Max_Entries**: The EA can open up to 4 trades simultaneously. For each new trade, the lot size increases proportionally (0.1, 0.2, 0.3, etc.).

### 2. **Technical Indicators Used**
   - **ATR (Average True Range)**: Calculated over a period of 14 bars (1 hour each) to measure volatility. The ATR is multiplied by 2.0 to determine dynamic levels for Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL).
   - **MFI (Money Flow Index)**: Calculated over a period of 14 bars. Used to identify overbought (>80) or oversold (<20) conditions.
   - **ADX (Average Directional Index)**: Calculated over a period of 14 bars. Used to confirm the strength of the trend, with a threshold of 25.
   - **RSI (Relative Strength Index)**: Calculated over a period of 14 bars. Used to confirm overbought (>70) or oversold (<30) conditions.

### 3. **Entry Logic**
   - The EA checks if there is a bullish or bearish pattern identified through specific functions (`isBullishPattern`, `isBearishPattern`).
   
   - **Bearish Pattern**:
     - The EA looks for bearish patterns like the "Shooting Star", "Bearish Engulfing", or "Evening Star".
   
### 3. **Entry Logic** (Continuation)
   - **Bullish Pattern**:
     - The EA identifies bullish patterns like the "Hammer", "Bullish Engulfing", or "Morning Star".
     - If one of these bullish patterns is confirmed, and the following criteria are met:
       - The ADX is above 25 (indicating a strong trend).
       - The MFI is below 80 (indicating the market is not overbought).
       - The RSI is below 70 (indicating the market is not overbought).
     - The EA opens a buy position with the current lot size.

   - **Bearish Pattern**:
     - The EA identifies bearish patterns like the "Shooting Star", "Bearish Engulfing", or "Evening Star".
     - If one of these bearish patterns is confirmed, and the following criteria are met:
       - The ADX is above 25 (indicating a strong trend).
       - The MFI is above 20 (indicating the market is not oversold).
       - The RSI is above 30 (indicating the market is not oversold).
     - The EA opens a sell position with the current lot size.

### 4. **Lot Size and Subsequent Entries**
   - If the EA has already opened positions, the lot size for new entries increases proportionally to the number of positions already opened, up to a maximum of 4 entries. For example:
     - First entry: 0.1 lots.
     - Second entry: 0.2 lots.
     - Third entry: 0.3 lots.
     - Fourth entry: 0.4 lots.

### 5. **Dynamic Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL)**
   - Both the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are calculated dynamically based on the ATR. This allows the EA to adapt to the current market volatility:
     - **TP** = ATR * ATR_Multiplier (2.0)
     - **SL** = ATR * ATR_Multiplier (2.0)

### 6. **Volatility Filter**
   - The EA avoids opening trades if the ADX is below 25, as this could indicate a sideways market or one without a clear direction.

### 7. **Operation on USD/CHF at 1H**
   - This EA is optimized to operate on the 1-hour chart of the USD/CHF currency pair. The choice of timeframe and currency pair is important because it directly influences the performance of the automated trading. On this timeframe, the EA looks for trading opportunities based on candlestick patterns and confirms signals through the technical indicators described above.

### 8. **Conclusions**
   - The EA is designed to operate in markets with a strong trend and leverages candlestick patterns to determine entry points. Risk management is dynamic due to the use of TP and SL based on the ATR, and the lot size is adaptive depending on the number of open positions.

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This translation should help explain the functionality of the EA in English. If you have any further questions or need additional clarifications, feel free to ask!
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
Experts
PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
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EAalgotrading
Francesco Lippo
Experts
This trading bot is based on the Supply and Demand strategy, which is one of the most popular strategies in technical analysis for financial markets like Forex, used to identify key areas of support and resistance. Here are the fundamental principles and how the bot works:  "It works excellently on Nat Gas with a 30-minute timeframe and a minimum capital of 1,600 euros. Fundamental Principles of the Supply and Demand Strategy: Demand Zones : These are areas on price charts where the demand for
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