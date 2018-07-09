PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15.





Benefits

This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc.

Ready for operation without pre-setting.

Always use a stop loss to save your investment.

Easy to use (does not have complex settings).

The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200.

Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling.

You do not need to turn off the robot during the news.

The robot pauses before entering the market waiting for the best spread on real accounts.





Account Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/418878

PW System EA advisor is already set up to work - just select the pair and the level of risk!

All default settings are for brokers with GMT + 2 time ( ManualTimeOffsetGMT = 2 ). If your broker's time zone is different from GMT + 2, you should make a time zone offset in the settings. The article describes how to do it - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/685288 (in English).

The system works best with brokers with fast execution and a narrow spread. It is recommended to use VPS.





Options

TypeSet - Preset parameters mode. In the "Low Risk" mode, the number of transactions will be less. In the "Moderate risk" mode, there are more orders.

- Preset parameters mode. In the "Low Risk" mode, the number of transactions will be less. In the "Moderate risk" mode, there are more orders. TakeProfit - manual setting of TakeProfit . When 0 is calculated automatically, depending on the conditions and the current volatility.

- manual setting of . When 0 is calculated automatically, depending on the conditions and the current volatility. StopLoss - manual setting of StopLoss . When 0 is calculated automatically, depending on the conditions and the current volatility.

- manual setting of . When 0 is calculated automatically, depending on the conditions and the current volatility. FixedLots - fixed size of the opened lot.

- fixed size of the opened lot. RiskPercent - the percentage size of the lot depending on the equity (5-8% is recommended, if you want to quickly increase the deposit, you can set 10-15%, but remember that the drawdowns and the risk of loss increase accordingly).

- the percentage size of the lot depending on the equity (5-8% is recommended, if you want to quickly increase the deposit, you can set 10-15%, but remember that the drawdowns and the risk of loss increase accordingly). LimitOrders - the number of simultaneously open trades in one direction at the distance specified in the NextOrdersDist . For conservative trading, specify LimitOrders = 1.

- the number of simultaneously open trades in one direction at the distance specified in the . For conservative trading, specify = 1. NextOrdersDist - the distance in points, after which the additional order will be opened.

- the distance in points, after which the additional order will be opened. Start_Hour - trading start hour.

- trading start hour. End_Hour - trading end hour.

- trading end hour. ManualTimeOffsetGMT - manual setting of the time zone of your broker.

- manual setting of the time zone of your broker. DST - if true, take into account the transition to daylight saving time.

- if true, take into account the transition to daylight saving time. MagicNumber - the identifier of the EA's orders. Attention! For each pair, set a different MagicNumber.

- the identifier of the EA's orders. Attention! For each pair, set a different MagicNumber. OrderComments - comments for opened orders.

- comments for opened orders. MaxSpread - the maximum value of the spread at which it is allowed to open orders.

- the maximum value of the spread at which it is allowed to open orders. PanelColor - the color of the information panel, on the chart.



