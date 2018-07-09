PW System EA

PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15.


Benefits

  • This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc.
  • Ready for operation without pre-setting.
  • Always use a stop loss to save your investment.
  • Easy to use (does not have complex settings).
  • The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200.
  • Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling.
  • You do not need to turn off the robot during the news.
  • The robot pauses before entering the market waiting for the best spread on real accounts.


Account Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/418878

PW System EA advisor is already set up to work - just select the pair and the level of risk!

All default settings are for brokers with GMT + 2 time ( ManualTimeOffsetGMT = 2 ). If your broker's time zone is different from GMT + 2, you should make a time zone offset in the settings. The article describes how to do it - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/685288 (in English).

The system works best with brokers with fast execution and a narrow spread. It is recommended to use VPS.


Options

  • TypeSet - Preset parameters mode. In the "Low Risk" mode, the number of transactions will be less. In the "Moderate risk" mode, there are more orders.
  • TakeProfit - manual setting of TakeProfit. When 0 is calculated automatically, depending on the conditions and the current volatility.
  • StopLoss - manual setting of StopLoss. When 0 is calculated automatically, depending on the conditions and the current volatility.
  • FixedLots - fixed size of the opened lot.
  • RiskPercent - the percentage size of the lot depending on the equity (5-8% is recommended, if you want to quickly increase the deposit, you can set 10-15%, but remember that the drawdowns and the risk of loss increase accordingly).
  • LimitOrders - the number of simultaneously open trades in one direction at the distance specified in the NextOrdersDist. For conservative trading, specify LimitOrders = 1.
  • NextOrdersDist - the distance in points, after which the additional order will be opened.
  • Start_Hour - trading start hour.
  • End_Hour - trading end hour.
  • ManualTimeOffsetGMT - manual setting of the time zone of your broker.
  • DST - if true, take into account the transition to daylight saving time.
  • MagicNumber - the identifier of the EA's orders. Attention! For each pair, set a different MagicNumber.
  • OrderComments - comments for opened orders.
  • MaxSpread - the maximum value of the spread at which it is allowed to open orders.
  • PanelColor - the color of the information panel, on the chart.


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THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
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Herry Gani
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The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Experts
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
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