PW System EA
- Experts
-
Pavel KomarovskyHi, I'm Pavel!
In the forex since 2009.
Open to cooperation and to somestnym projects with EA writers, traders and investors, and the like.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15.
Benefits
- This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc.
- Ready for operation without pre-setting.
- Always use a stop loss to save your investment.
- Easy to use (does not have complex settings).
- The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200.
- Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling.
- You do not need to turn off the robot during the news.
- The robot pauses before entering the market waiting for the best spread on real accounts.
Account Monitoring
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/418878
PW System EA advisor is already set up to work - just select the pair and the level of risk!
All default settings are for brokers with GMT + 2 time ( ManualTimeOffsetGMT = 2 ). If your broker's time zone is different from GMT + 2, you should make a time zone offset in the settings. The article describes how to do it - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/685288 (in English).
The system works best with brokers with fast execution and a narrow spread. It is recommended to use VPS.
Options
- TypeSet - Preset parameters mode. In the "Low Risk" mode, the number of transactions will be less. In the "Moderate risk" mode, there are more orders.
- TakeProfit - manual setting of TakeProfit. When 0 is calculated automatically, depending on the conditions and the current volatility.
- StopLoss - manual setting of StopLoss. When 0 is calculated automatically, depending on the conditions and the current volatility.
- FixedLots - fixed size of the opened lot.
- RiskPercent - the percentage size of the lot depending on the equity (5-8% is recommended, if you want to quickly increase the deposit, you can set 10-15%, but remember that the drawdowns and the risk of loss increase accordingly).
- LimitOrders - the number of simultaneously open trades in one direction at the distance specified in the NextOrdersDist. For conservative trading, specify LimitOrders = 1.
- NextOrdersDist - the distance in points, after which the additional order will be opened.
- Start_Hour - trading start hour.
- End_Hour - trading end hour.
- ManualTimeOffsetGMT - manual setting of the time zone of your broker.
- DST - if true, take into account the transition to daylight saving time.
- MagicNumber - the identifier of the EA's orders. Attention! For each pair, set a different MagicNumber.
- OrderComments - comments for opened orders.
- MaxSpread - the maximum value of the spread at which it is allowed to open orders.
- PanelColor - the color of the information panel, on the chart.