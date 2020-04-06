MTrendingEAv2

Specification:



- Trend trading only on GBPCAD.

- EA run using H1 (1 hour) and D1 (daily) timeframes only (so don't worry about strategy tester modelling quality, because of using H1/D1 is enough).



- Each trade opened with pre-determined Stop loss and Take profit.

- Having trailing stop.



- Based on fixed risk per trade/position (default is 5% of account free margin), then:

Expecting net profit is about 60%/year ;

; Maximum drawdown is only 11% for the whole period (4 years testing).



- Medium/Long term trade (no scalp, no news trade).





Settings:

Accept risk per 1 trade/position: < this is the amount of money you could risk to loss per trade, default is 5% of account free margin>

Initial Account balance (optional): <specify to have fixed loss amount based on initial balance/ or can leave it alone if you don't mind>

Current Broker: <choose your correct Broker Trading Server hour> (Leave it as GMT+2 with DST if you are trading with ICMarkets/Pepperstone, etc.)

Max Allowable Spread for Entry (Points): < specify maximum normal spread of your broker, if above that EA wont open a trade>

Max Allowable Lot Size per trade/position: < specify the maximum limit lot size, EA won't be allowed to open trade above that lot size>

Show Account Information: <enable to show general information / or you can turn it off>

Notes:

Please use for Broker with low spread;

Should be run on a VPS to allow EA 24h/24h finding entry;

EA open very little trade (not everyday), don't occupy much account margin, and with its Low Drawdown, so you can dedicate it an separated trading account and manage its fund to have highest return/profit.

When run tester (if any), turn off "Show Account Information" to have higher test speed.





























