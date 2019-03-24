Tiger GBP power

Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!

Trend is the KEY !


TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade. 

TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade .

TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !! 

The trend is the key ,the TigerGBP Power system don't have profit target and stop loss ,but build in ,robot only close the position if the trend changed.

The robot will increase more position when trend continue and also reduce the position when trend possible change the direction .


Parameters

    
    ATTENTION :Please forget any technical indicator but only money management !!!
  •  Note Attention for minimum balance
  • lot                                                                       -Lot size per order  .
  • MAX_ORDER                                                         -Maximum open orders . 
  • Expert_Magic                                                       -Magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its orders .



Important note and Recommendation

  • Minimum balance size to start  $1000 or $ 10 Cent account.
  • Default setting for Minimum balance .
  • Minimum balance  only run 1 currency pair  as recommendation. 
  • Recommend currency pair  - GBPUSD only.
  • Time frame H1
  • Using 24 hours VPS service can help you to make better profits
  • Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
  • ECN broker with low spread and low swap fee is recommended

     

This is  special strategies you bought ,and we will continue improve  the strategies when we found better idea !


Please contact us if any question you have.











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Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
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YinYang hedging This is a fully automatic EA base on two currency hedging.The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with any type of market, and the performance is stable. Using Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; EA loading currency:currency A,currency B do not need to loading the EA; Minimum account funds:$1000; When used,the parameters "Test" should be adjusted to "false" from "true" by default; VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised; Currency pairs are recommended:A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；
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