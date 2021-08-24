Project Gold

Dear Investor,

I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk. My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data.

It:



Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth.

Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss.



Didn´t have a losing year since 2003.

little lossing months since 2003.

Backtests with high stability on 19 years (2003 - 2021) on XAUUSD .

Achieves an Return/DD ratio of 54.53 shows the real power of the strategy .



Achieves a Profit Factor of 2.56, and a Win Rate of 86.01% .

Passes 500 rounds of Monte Carlo testing with: spread up to 60 pips, slippage up to 1.5 pips, 50% randomized history data, skipping 10% of the trades, and still has stable equity curves throughout all simulations.

Is unaffected from any intra-bar-action as it trades solely on bar open.

Is easy to set up: just modify the lots and enjoy.

Needs a minimum account balance of just $500 USD or equivalent.



Requires a leverage of only 1:100 up to 2% risk per trade.

More amazing trading system is still on going.If you have any questions, just send message to me and I will reply it as soon I see.

Attach the EA on XAUUSD M30 CHART



