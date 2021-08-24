Project Gold

Dear Investor,

I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data.

It:

  • Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth.
  • Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods. Every trade is protected with a stop loss.
  • Didn´t have a losing year since 2003.
  • little lossing months since 2003.
  • Backtests with high stability on 19 years (2003 - 2021) on XAUUSD .
  • Achieves an Return/DD ratio  of  54.53 shows the real power of the strategy.
  • Achieves a Profit Factor of 2.56, and a Win Rate of 86.01%.
  • Passes 500 rounds of Monte Carlo testing with: spread up to 60 pips, slippage up to 1.5 pips, 50% randomized history data, skipping 10% of the trades, and still has stable equity curves throughout all simulations.
  • Is unaffected from any intra-bar-action as it trades solely on bar open.
  • Is easy to set up: just modify the lots and enjoy.
  • Needs a minimum account balance of just $500 USD or equivalent.
  • Requires a leverage of only 1:100 up to 2% risk per trade.

More amazing trading system is still on going.If you have any questions, just send message to me and I will reply it as soon I see.

Attach the EA on XAUUSD M30 CHART 


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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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Project Gold MT5
Zhi Cheng Guan
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Dear Investor, I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data. It: Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth. Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss. Didn´t have a losing year si
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