Momento

The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.  

When using this expert advisor, there are four requirements in order to allow it to work to its full capability:

You must ensure you are using a PRIME broker, many brokers that are ECN or STP institutions may appear to provide the necessary latency (speed) and execution, however, many of these brokers use a single liquidity provider as opposed to liquidity aggregation. This will result in constant slippage and poor performance of the BOT.

Trading environment – it is imperative that the broker charges a maximum 1 pip fee. For example, on EURUSD trade of 100,000 bought the maximum fee incurred should be 10 USD. It is important to have RAW Spreads, this means the interbank spread not a broker spread with a fee on top. A broker server speed of 5m/s or less is essential, this EA trades on fine margins and a slip above two pips on a constant basis would not maximise the EA’s potential capabilities.

VPS (virtual private sever) – in order for the EA to be as profitable as possible. It is strongly advised that you use a VPS allowing it to run uninterrupted, in a data centre close to the point of execution with a 99.9% uptime. A home internet connection will not be sufficient in order to maximise execution speed.

Economic calendar – this EA needs particular attention during important economic events; although there is a spread filter it trading that would prevent it from trading in high volatility manual intervention is necessary. Just as with automated driving if you take your eyes off the road for too long, you are likely to crash.

     Parameters:

  1. Order Amount = Number of pieces the trade closes in. Proper values between 1-8
  2. Use dynamic lot calculator = Adapted money management.
  3. Lot Percent = amount of margin used per trade.
  4. Volume = Fixed lot size.
  5. Use volume multiplier = non usd based currencies for 1 pip to equal 1 pip of USD. This has to be off for all non JPY based currencies.
  6. SL Pips = stop loss - proper values range between 6-12
  7. TS Step = how often the trailing stop moves.
  8. TS Jump = Pip amounts it must exceed.
  9. Pending order expiration minute – number of minutes before pending order expires. Proper values between 1-12
  10. Running order expiration – number of minutes an open trade will expire. Proper values between 1-12
  11. Confirmation Bars - number of bars needed before high/low/zigzag is confirmed. 
  12. Frequency tuner – rate at which pending orders follow the market and skip between peaks and troughs. Proper values between 1-18.






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The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA, you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. These three features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pai
PW System EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc. Ready for operation without pre-setting. Always use a stop loss to save your investment. Easy to use (does not have complex settings). The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200. Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling. Yo
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