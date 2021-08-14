Adaptive Trend Hunter

5

Adaptive Trend Hunter is a professional fully automated Expert Advisor adapted for trading the most popular EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. It uses its own algorithms for recognizing stable trends, which are determined by proprietary trend indicators, that you will not find on sale. The Adaptive Trend Hunter Expert Advisor is an intelligently advanced automated trading tool. The Expert Advisor is notable for its self-renewing algorithm when trading conditions change. The Expert Advisor applies fully automatic dynamic trading logic and has a unique protective system that protects against sudden price reversals, slippages and spread widening.

All settings are already built into the EA, so you don't need to waste time on optimization. Just install the advisor in the terminal, apply it to the EURUSD currency pair with the H1 timeframe.
Description of settings: money management - a type of money management fixed (always a constant lot) or progressive lot (an increase in the lot with an increase in the deposit). lots - lot size for a fixed lot. The magic number is an individual magic number.

PS Warning! The original of this Expert Advisor is sold only on the website MQL5! In no case, do not buy fakes on third-party resources!

Reviews 2
iamgold
2138
iamgold 2021.09.23 18:39 
 

This ea is very good, stable and it is make real profit, very low dd

Lucum
293
Lucum 2021.09.04 16:09 
 

Good ea but author not respond on question and not help! This is profitable ea

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"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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iamgold
2138
iamgold 2021.09.23 18:39 
 

This ea is very good, stable and it is make real profit, very low dd

Lucum
293
Lucum 2021.09.04 16:09 
 

Good ea but author not respond on question and not help! This is profitable ea

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