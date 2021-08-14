Adaptive Trend Hunter is a professional fully automated Expert Advisor adapted for trading the most popular EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. It uses its own algorithms for recognizing stable trends, which are determined by proprietary trend indicators, that you will not find on sale. The Adaptive Trend Hunter Expert Advisor is an intelligently advanced automated trading tool. The Expert Advisor is notable for its self-renewing algorithm when trading conditions change. The Expert Advisor applies fully automatic dynamic trading logic and has a unique protective system that protects against sudden price reversals, slippages and spread widening.

All settings are already built into the EA, so you don't need to waste time on optimization. Just install the advisor in the terminal, apply it to the EURUSD currency pair with the H1 timeframe.

Description of settings: money management - a type of money management fixed (always a constant lot) or progressive lot (an increase in the lot with an increase in the deposit). lots - lot size for a fixed lot. The magic number is an individual magic number.

PS Warning! The original of this Expert Advisor is sold only on the website MQL5! In no case, do not buy fakes on third-party resources!