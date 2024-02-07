Gold Ultimate bs

Gold Ultimate_bs represents a sophisticated MT4 forex indicator designed for trading XAUUSD, encompassing various strategies and management techniques, including the Martingale strategy. This indicator operates autonomously, selecting trades during specific times of the day after undergoing multiple checks and filters. It incorporates robust risk management protocols, automatically closing trades upon reaching predefined profit or loss thresholds to safeguard capital. Moreover, it features a breakeven function that triggers under specific conditions, adjusting stop-loss levels to mitigate risk once a trade has reached a certain profit level. With its advanced functionalities, Gold Ultimate_bs offers traders a comprehensive toolset for navigating the XAUUSD market effectively.
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Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
The indicator is based on identifying engulfing candlestick patterns within the current timeframe. When such patterns are found, it generates buy and sell signals represented by up and down arrows, respectively. However, the user is responsible for determining the prevailing trend. Once the trend is identified, they should trade in line with the corresponding signal that aligns with the trend direction.
FREE
Trade Grid
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Experts
The Trade Grid bot simplifies trading by executing multiple orders with a single click, as specified by the user. These orders are initiated instantly using the EA buttons on the chart and can be closed simultaneously using the close button also located on the chart. Additionally, Trade Grid efficiently manages trades by automatically closing them once they reach a predefined profit or loss threshold.
FREE
Trade Pinbar
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
This indicator identifies pinbar candlesticks on the chart and displays an arrow as a trade signal based on the candlestick pattern. It offers user-friendly features, including push notifications and other types of alerts. It is most effective for identifying entry points or potential reversals at premium or discount prices. Additionally, it works on any time frame.
FREE
Trade ride
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Experts
Trade Ride is a forex bot specifically crafted to execute buy and sell orders for financial assets at predetermined prices. It operates based on the martingale strategy and integrates diverse risk management techniques to deliver optimal outcomes to its clients. However, achieving profitability with this bot requires individual traders to possess ample expertise. Adherence to the following critical rules is essential: 1. Trade with a minimum of $10,000 or utilize a micro (cent) account. 2. Veri
FREE
FxTDR
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
FxTDR is a bespoke technical indicator tailored for analyzing asset prices. The primary objective of this indicator is to identify favorable entry points for trading on selected currency pairs. It employs a set of criteria to detect optimal trading opportunities within the chosen time frame. Key Features: 1. Entry Point Detection: Pinpoints favorable trade conditions. 2. Arrow Signals: Provides visual cues for identified opportunities. 3. Push Notifications: Real-time alerts for timely awarene
WinPlus
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
#WinPlus Trend and Entry Indicator Unlock the power of precision in your trading with WinPlus, a bespoke technical indicator designed for financial assets. This indicator is meticulously crafted to discern trends and pinpoint entry opportunities across a diverse range of currency pairs on the h4 Timeframe. WinPlus analyzes price movements and utilizes our advanced algorithms to identify trends. When an optimal entry point is detected, the indicator generates clear arrow signals on the chart. A
RockTrader
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
RockTrader is an indicator that identifies market direction across chosen currency pairs and generates line signals for potential buy and sell opportunities within the selected timeframe. Its straightforward design makes it highly regarded and easily comprehensible for traders at basic and intermediate levels. The visual representation on the chart also enables users to conduct pure price action analysis. RockTrader is versatile, functioning across various financial assets, and boasts over an 85
Fx Ride
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
The FX_ride custom indicator assists traders in recognizing market trends across preferred currency pairs and provides signals based on trend strength via a multi-colored histogram within chosen timeframes. It is particularly suited for day trading, swing trading, and position trading. Following signals from FX_ride in conjunction with employing sound money management practices can enhance the likelihood of profitable trading outcomes.
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