Dmf AI EA

DMF AI EA ROBOT

Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100)

with hidden tricks in beating the market rule.

Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs

and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs 

what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market!

Features:

> Unique Trading Time

> Takes Advantage of News Spikes

> Has Daily Maximum Loss Protection

✅> Live Support ( Telegram== @Dmf_ai )

> Follows  Trend most accurate

Note:

A lot of complaints has got to us about testing result a lot of persons make mistakes trying to test remember we have numerous  brokers and their pips and lots calculation totally different we have dedicated support to assist you 24/7 Telegram=@Dmf_ai

For backtesting Use 16 fo SL 400 For TP For Every $500 Use 1 Lots or ( 0.1 =1$ ) as your broker may choose to calculate their Lots

contact us for Configuration files and instruction

Best Regard(ITace Inc.) (Marve) (DMF_TM)

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