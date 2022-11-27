Extremum Save MT4

  • Experts
  • Ruslan Papou
    Ruslan Papou

    Ruslan Papou

    4.3 (8)
    UP Group is a team of specialists with more than 10 years of experience in studying and practicing in the field of foreign exchange markets.
    8 products
  • Version: 8.0
  • Updated: 31 January 2023
  • Activations: 10

Version for MT5:  Extremum Save

Community UP Group Join

Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio.
Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results.
Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.  Every order is protected with low fixed SL, which makes trading as safe as possible.
Extremum Save probe the market with short orders in order to open a longer position at the first opportunity.

Advantages of Extremum Save:

  • fully automated trading algorithm that does not require optimization.
  • each order has its own fixed short stop loss
  • Perfect SL/TP rationo risky methods
  • tested both on historical data with maximal modelling quality and in real conditions
  • possibility to trade from 1 USD (cent accounts).
  • maximal fast support in any questions
  • minimal amount of parameters

Recommendations:

  • EURUSD H1
  • deposit 100 USD and more
  • ECN accounts or any other accounts with low spreads and low stops
  • VPS server for faster and more secure order execution

Parameters:

1. Lot Selection - select lot mode

    • Fix_Lot
    • Dynamic_Lot
2. Stop Loss - SL level in points
3. Trailing - Trailing Stop
4. TrallStep - distance, after which Trailin Stop is activated
5. Spread
6. Magic


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Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
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josebgajitos
84
josebgajitos 2022.12.04 15:35 
 

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Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.12.04 15:48
Good afternoon. Thank you for your trust! Good trading. If you have any questions - be sure to write to us, we will be happy to help!
sunny kim
375
sunny kim 2022.11.30 12:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ruslan Papou
2691
Reply from developer Ruslan Papou 2022.11.30 18:30
Thank you very much for the review. You are welcome to contact me with any questions. Have a good day and good trading :)
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