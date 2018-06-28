Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk

With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA, you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex.

This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means:

  • no optimization is needed;
  • the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs;
  • you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change.

These three features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with MetaTrader 4 in a past period with the Strategy Tester.

The EA is based on a complex theory, important to understand is the concept of Overlay in a specific Timeframe (e.g. 5, 10 or 15 days), that is an envelope of prices in the last days, and helps understanding where the value is and if the value is stable or not.

This EA has a very low risk, as it has the feature to adapt lot size to the Equity. In detail, the EA will keep lot size below 0.1 lot per each 4000 USD in equity. For instance, with 2000 USD in Equity, lot size will not exceed 0.1*2000/4000 = 0.05.

This feature means that the EA is rather conservative, with a very low risk. But as equity grows, also the lot will grow in proportion in order to enhance profit.

Testing on all pairs in 15 months with lot=0.6 the result is:

  • profit 21k USD
  • % win 75%
  • DD below 5%

You can check general/detailed results in screenshots; normally positions are opened for many days.

Important: when backtesting, ONLY use M1 timeframe, it is mandatory. If the testing is too slow, you can use "open prices only". You need at least two years of data with M1 and M30 timeframes.

In order to run on a real or demo account, just attach to only one chart. You can adjust the refresh rate input parameter (recommended value=5), see below, and lot size.


Inputs

The EA has already default input parameters tested for good performance, you only need to adjust a lot size and data refresh rate.

  • "bars M30 for base Overlay": defines a "shorter" Overlay; this is an integer number (1= 30 mins). For instance, 240 is a 5 days Overlay. A recommended value is between 240 and 330.
  • "number of bars multiplicator for long Overlay": defines a "longer" Overlay, calcultated as the "shorter" Overlay length multiplied for this real number. A recommended value is between 2 and 3.
  • "lot size": lot size. The value in input will be adapted in order to be less or equal to (Lot Size)*Equity/4000.
  • "true to allow testing in no limit mode": if true, when testing the lot size will not be adapted to equity.
  • "Magic": magic number.
  • "minutes in wait after breakout": a virtual order becomes a real order only if price keeps higher than virtual order level for this number of minutes.
  • "multiplies Stop Loss to obtain Take Profit": Take Profit level is equal to Stop loss level multiplied for this real number (Stop loss is calculated by the EA).
  • "multiplies Take Profit to obtain Trailing Stop": Trailing Stop is equal to Take Profit level multiplied for this real number.
  • "multiplies Trailing Stop to obtain Trailing Step": Trailing Step is equal to Trailing Stop level multiplied for this real number.
  • "days in wait before cancelling a virtual order": a virtual order will be cancelled after this number of days (integer).
  • "use Close as an exit condition": an order will be closed if price activity is above threshold and price is above Trailing level.
  • "rate in minutes for data refresh": all internal data are recalculated every "rate" minutes. When testing, recommended 180 or higher, depending on machine resources, in real account can be lower (recommended: 5).
  • "days in wait before closing an order": if an open order has a profit >0 but is lower than trailing level, after this number of days will be closed.


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ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
PW System EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc. Ready for operation without pre-setting. Always use a stop loss to save your investment. Easy to use (does not have complex settings). The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200. Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling. Yo
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
YinYang hedging
Jun Feng
Experts
YinYang hedging This is a fully automatic EA base on two currency hedging.The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with any type of market, and the performance is stable. Using Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; EA loading currency:currency A,currency B do not need to loading the EA; Minimum account funds:$1000; When used,the parameters "Test" should be adjusted to "false" from "true" by default; VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised; Currency pairs are recommended:A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Experts
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
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With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA, you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. These three features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pai
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With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
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