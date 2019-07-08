Fx Trend Follower
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 17
EA works with none of the technical indicators. It waits for the trend and trade accordingly.
- No standard indicators.
- No grid trading.
- No arbitrage.
- No curve fitting according to back-test results
- No Hedge
- Very low Stop Loss Ratio
Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality.
Can work with even $30 USD
Recommendations:
- Developed for M1, EURUSD
- ECN Broker with 5 points
Settings
- Spread: Need to be as low as possible.
- Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option
- Trailing stop: Pips to allow trailing stop
- Step in of trailing stop: Trailing stop start after these pips
- Money management: EA will decide the lot size if this parameter is set to true.
- Risk Level: % of an amount to risk, works with money management
- Manual lot: Manual lot can be given to EA, for manual lot to work "Money management by EA" needs to be false if manual lots are required.
- Max Lot size: Restrict the EA to go beyond this lot size
- Magic number buy: Unique identifier for buy order
- Magic number sell: Unique identifier for sell order
- Stop Loss: Amount of pip's to take loss
- Start buy: EA can be restricted to execute buy or not
- Start sell: EA can be restricted to execute sell or not
- Market Movement: Minimum market movement to start trading
- Number of digits for lot: number of digit after a decimal point e.g. for 0.01, there are two digits