Fx Trend Follower

EA works with none of the technical indicators. It waits for the trend and trade accordingly.

No standard indicators.

No grid trading.

No arbitrage.

No curve fitting according to back-test results

No Hedge

Very low Stop Loss Ratio

Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality.

Can work with even $30 USD

Recommendations :

Developed for M1, EURUSD

ECN Broker with 5 points

Settings

Spread: Need to be as low as possible.

Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option

Trailing stop: Pips to allow trailing stop

Step in of trailing stop: Trailing stop start after these pips

Money management: EA will decide the lot size if this parameter is set to true.

Risk Level: % of an amount to risk, works with money management

Manual lot: Manual lot can be given to EA, for manual lot to work "Money management by EA" needs to be false if manual lots are required.

Max Lot size: Restrict the EA to go beyond this lot size

Magic number buy: Unique identifier for buy order

Magic number sell: Unique identifier for sell order

Stop Loss: Amount of pip's to take loss

Start buy: EA can be restricted to execute buy or not

Start sell: EA can be restricted to execute sell or not

Market Movement: Minimum market movement to start trading

Number of digits for lot: number of digit after a decimal point e.g. for 0.01, there are two digits



