Fx Trend Follower

EA works with none of the technical indicators.  It waits for the trend and trade accordingly.

  • No standard indicators.
  • No grid trading.
  • No arbitrage.
  • No curve fitting according to back-test results
  • No Hedge  
  • Very low Stop Loss Ratio 

Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality.

Can work with even $30 USD

Recommendations:

  • Developed for M1, EURUSD
  • ECN Broker with 5 points

Settings

  • Spread: Need to be as low as possible.
  • Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option
  • Trailing stop: Pips to allow trailing stop
  • Step in of trailing stop: Trailing stop start after these pips
  • Money management: EA will decide the lot size if this parameter is set to true.
  • Risk Level: % of an amount to risk, works with money management
  • Manual lot: Manual lot can be given to EA, for manual lot to work "Money management by EA" needs to be false if manual lots are required.
  • Max Lot size: Restrict the EA to go beyond this lot size
  • Magic number buy: Unique identifier for buy order
  • Magic number sell: Unique identifier for sell order
  • Stop Loss: Amount of pip's to take loss
  • Start buy: EA can be restricted to execute buy or not
  • Start sell: EA can be restricted to execute sell or not
  • Market Movement: Minimum market movement to start trading
  • Number of digits for lot: number of digit after a decimal point e.g. for 0.01, there are two digits

 

 


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TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Experts
Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
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5 (1)
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