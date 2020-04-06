Momentum Scalping Robot

Momentum Scalping Robot EA


1. OVERVIEW

Momentum Scalper EA is a high-performance forex trading algorithm. It utilizes a momentum-based scalping strategy with ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels, ensuring effective risk management and maximizing short-term trading opportunities.


2. Trading Strategy

  • Momentum-based Scalping Strategy: Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and RSI indicators.
  • ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit: Automatically adjusts SL and TP based on market volatility.
  • Overtrading Prevention: Enforces a minimum number of bars between trades.


3. Best Timeframes 

  • Currency Pairs:  Use low spread  asset like EURUSD/ GBPUSD/ USD/JPY
  • Timeframe: M1, M5, or M15 (Best performance on M5)


4. Best Practices 

  • Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution and low latency.
  • Back-test the EA or run on Demo before running it on a live account.
  • Avoid trading during high-impact news events.
  • Adjust the ATR multiplier settings based on market conditions.


