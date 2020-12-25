One Shoot
- Experts
-
Fabrizio PierantoniHi to all.
I'm Fabrizio Pierantoni, an Italian businessman in the industry sector.
Actualy i'm working as a broker at BFF Banking group.
I am here like you to give my contribution to the mql5 community with signals and programs created by me.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 January 2021
- Activations: 5
One Shoot Expert Advisor.
mmLotsReset = 1.0
mmLotsReset = 2.0
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The reference timeframe is relative to H1, so check that the window chart where the expert advisor is launched is set for this period.
Below you will see the result of the strategy tester based on the initial configuration parameters of the variables, as you can see the long-term system gives constant winning results with a very low drawdown. I recommend testing the system by downloading the demo version and using your broker's history.
I have been using this system myself for many years and until now it has given excellent results.
The functions of the input parameters are described below.
* MagicNumber: unique id of the expert advisor to be set as you wish (remember that the number must be different from 0 and from any other expert advisor in use)
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* EMAPeriod : Moving average period. (default set to 15)
* EMAPeriod2 : 2nd Moving average period (default set to 20)
* SMAPeriod : Reference Moving average period. (default set to 30)
(please note that these parameters do not refer to the current timeframe but to different symbol timeframes set directly in the firmware.).
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* ProfitTarget : Take profit value in pips . (default set to 450)
* StopLoss : Stop loss value in pips. (default set to 150)
* TrailingStop : Trailing Stop in pips Function. (default set to 60)
* TrailingActivation : value in pips for trailing system start. (default set to 100)
* SpreadFilter : Disable or enable the spread filter.
* Maxspread : Maximum spread value allowed for sending an order. This value refers to the conditions of the chosen symbol, managed by your trading platform.
You can check the current value in the mt4 market window. I recommend using this filter to avoid opening orders in highly volatile market conditions.
* mmLotsStart: value of the initial lot (for example if you start with a value of 0.01 lots, in the case of a loss-making operation the second operation will have a
value of 0.02 lots, if you close in profit the order value returns to 0.01 lots.)
* mmLotsMultiplier: multiplier for the martingale function.
* mmLotsReset: maximum value of tradable lots after which the multiplier is no longer used.
* DisplayInfoPanel: Show or hide current and historical trade information panel.