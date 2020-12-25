One Shoot

  • Experts
  • Fabrizio Pierantoni
    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    • Finance Broker at  BFF Banking Group
    • Italy
    • 1342
    Hi to all.
    I'm Fabrizio Pierantoni, an Italian businessman in the industry sector.
    Actualy i'm working as a broker at BFF Banking group.
    I am here like you to give my contribution to the mql5 community with signals and programs created by me.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 2 January 2021
  • Activations: 5

One Shoot Expert Advisor.

This expert advisor was designed specifically for the USD / JPY Forex market.
Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert.
When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair.
In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function.
For this reason the platform must always be connected to the server or the use of a vps is recommended.
Only one market order is executed and the martingale strategy is used only after closing the current order according to the new market trend.
the expert advisor is optimized for the usd / jpy currency pair, it is therefore advisable not to change the parameters except those relating to money management that I recommend setting as follows according to the account balance.
-------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------
- balance 100 - 1000 usd:
                                               mmLotstart = 0.01
                                               mmLotsmultiplier = 2.0
                                               mmLotsReset = 0.1
- balance 1000 - 10000 usd:
                                               mmLotstart = 0.1
                                               mmLotsmultiplier = 2.0

                                               mmLotsReset = 1.0

- balance 10000 ----...> usd:
                                               mmLotstart = 0.5
                                               mmLotsmultiplier = 1.2

                                               mmLotsReset = 2.0

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The reference timeframe is relative to H1, so check that the window chart where the expert advisor is launched is set for this period.

Below you will see the result of the strategy tester based on the initial configuration parameters of the variables, as you can see the long-term system gives constant winning results with a very low drawdown. I recommend testing the system by downloading the demo version and using your broker's history.

I have been using this system myself for many years and until now it has given excellent results.

The functions of the input parameters are described below.

* MagicNumber: unique id of the expert advisor to be set as you wish (remember that the number must be different from 0 and from any other expert advisor in use)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* EMAPeriod : Moving average period.  (default set to 15)

* EMAPeriod2 : 2nd Moving average period (default set to 20)

* SMAPeriod :  Reference Moving average period. (default set to 30)

                      (please note that these parameters do not refer to the current timeframe but to different symbol timeframes set directly in the firmware.).

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* ProfitTarget : Take profit value in pips . (default set to 450)

* StopLoss : Stop loss value in pips. (default set to 150)

* TrailingStop  : Trailing Stop in pips Function.  (default set to 60)      

* TrailingActivation  : value in pips for trailing system start. (default set to 100)

* SpreadFilter : Disable or enable the spread filter. 

* Maxspread : Maximum spread value allowed for sending an order. This value refers to the conditions of the chosen symbol, managed by your trading platform.

                      You can check the current value in the mt4 market window. I recommend using this filter to avoid opening orders in highly volatile market conditions.

* mmLotsStart: value of the initial lot (for example if you start with a value of 0.01 lots, in the case of a loss-making operation the second operation will have a 

                        value of 0.02 lots, if you close in profit the order value returns to 0.01 lots.)

* mmLotsMultiplier: multiplier for the martingale function.

* mmLotsReset: maximum value of tradable lots after which the multiplier is no longer used.

* DisplayInfoPanel: Show or hide current and historical trade information panel.




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4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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SurfingTrendLight
Fabrizio Pierantoni
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Free Version.  This expert advisor is optimized for the USD/JPY forex value,It can be used for any forex currency by setting the values listed below. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function. For this
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SurfingTrend
Fabrizio Pierantoni
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This expert advisor is optimized for the EUR/USD H1 TIMEFRAME forex value. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. The reference timeframe is relative to H1, so check that the window chart where the expert advisor is launched is set for this period. Below you will see the result of the strategy tester based on the initial con
ImOnRange
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
I'mOnRange EA. This Expert Advisor analyzes the current trend of the reference pair through the last 'n' bars. If the price is within this range, depending on the input received from moving average, the pair is bought / sold. Two recovery techniques are included, one based on Martinale and one on Hedging which are activated automatically when there is a change in trend. Just enter the desired $ amount for each trade and the system tries to get it. This Ea can be used for all currency pairs, wi
CoolasIce
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
CoolAsIce Expert Advisor. Version: 1.00 date: 09/03/2023 Author: Pierantoni fabrizio Expert Advisor based on the interaction of signals from the market. Compare past and current signal levels across moving averages. The system is based on the trailing stop. Once the signal is in gain, the trailing stop is activated in search of the best gain. The expert advisor is optimized for use with WTI on an M15 or H1 timebase. The following parameters can be set: - Magic Number Id: unique number of the e
Oilforrent
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
OilForRent Expert Advisor. Version: 1.00 date: 14/04/2023 Author: Pierantoni Fabrizio Expert Advisor based on the interaction of signals from the market. Compare past and current signal levels across moving averages and RSI signal. The system is based on the trailing stop. Once the signal is in gain, the trailing stop is activated in search of the best gain. Automatic Stop Loss is used to escape from High Drawdown. The expert advisor is optimized for use with WTI on  H1 timebase. The following
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
Forceoil
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Force Oil expert Advisor. Tested algorithm for wti trading, optimized for H1 timeframe. Vps recommended. The algorithm detects changes detected on the symbol and carries out the buy/sell operation. The market exit can take place with stop loss (normally it has a value of 0) or via algorithm when the movement tends to stabilize. It does not require further optimization. Happy Trading. 
PundFirst
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Pound First Expert advisor. 3 moving averages combined with a MACD oscillator to try to intercept the short-term signal reversal. The expert advisor was designed for the GBP/USD pair on Timeframe H4. Exiting the position occurs automatically or by setting a stop loss (optional). No further optimizations are necessary . VPS service recommended. Happy Trading.
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