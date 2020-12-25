One Shoot Expert Advisor.

This expert advisor was designed specifically for the USD / JPY Forex market.

Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert.

When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair.

In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function.

For this reason the platform must always be connected to the server or the use of a vps is recommended.

Only one market order is executed and the martingale strategy is used only after closing the current order according to the new market trend.

the expert advisor is optimized for the usd / jpy currency pair, it is therefore advisable not to change the parameters except those relating to money management that I recommend setting as follows according to the account balance.

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- balance 100 - 1000 usd:

mmLotstart = 0.01

mmLotsmultiplier = 2.0

mmLotsReset = 0.1

- balance 1000 - 10000 usd:

mmLotstart = 0.1

mmLotsmultiplier = 2.0

mmLotsReset = 1.0 - balance 10000 ----...> usd: mmLotstart = 0.5 mmLotsmultiplier = 1.2 mmLotsReset = 2.0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The reference timeframe is relative to H1, so check that the window chart where the expert advisor is launched is set for this period.

Below you will see the result of the strategy tester based on the initial configuration parameters of the variables, as you can see the long-term system gives constant winning results with a very low drawdown. I recommend testing the system by downloading the demo version and using your broker's history. I have been using this system myself for many years and until now it has given excellent results. The functions of the input parameters are described below. * MagicNumber: unique id of the expert advisor to be set as you wish (remember that the number must be different from 0 and from any other expert advisor in use) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * EMAPeriod : Moving average period. (default set to 15) * EMAPeriod2 : 2nd Moving average period (default set to 20) * SMAPeriod : Reference Moving average period. (default set to 30) (please note that these parameters do not refer to the current timeframe but to different symbol timeframes set directly in the firmware.). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * ProfitTarget : Take profit value in pips . (default set to 450) * StopLoss : Stop loss value in pips. (default set to 150) * TrailingStop : Trailing Stop in pips Function. (default set to 60) * TrailingActivation : value in pips for trailing system start. (default set to 100) * SpreadFilter : Disable or enable the spread filter. * Maxspread : Maximum spread value allowed for sending an order. This value refers to the conditions of the chosen symbol, managed by your trading platform. You can check the current value in the mt4 market window. I recommend using this filter to avoid opening orders in highly volatile market conditions. * mmLotsStart: value of the initial lot (for example if you start with a value of 0.01 lots, in the case of a loss-making operation the second operation will have a value of 0.02 lots, if you close in profit the order value returns to 0.01 lots.) * mmLotsMultiplier: multiplier for the martingale function. * mmLotsReset: maximum value of tradable lots after which the multiplier is no longer used. * DisplayInfoPanel: Show or hide current and historical trade information panel.











