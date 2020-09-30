Trend Code

4

Trend Code (v2.0)

Trend Code is a very simple and yet effective trend indicator to capture trend movement, detect the trend reversal, calculate entry price as well as proper stop loss.

Trend Code indicator is made up of a series of block, while bull trend block in bull colour and bear block in bear trend colour. For bull trend block, the TrendOpen is the lower edge, TrendClose is the upper edge, for bear trend block, the other way round.

Parameters:

TrendOpenAdjustment  = 0.8, (range 0~1.0)

TrendCloseAdjustment = 0.75, (range 0~1.0)

TrendStopAdjustment = 0.5, (range 0~1.0)

EnableKeyPriceLabel = true or false

TrendOpenAdjustment determines the calculation of Trend Code block open price, therefore the shape of the blocks may change

TrendCloseAdjustment determines the calculation of Trend Code block close price, therefore the shape of the blocks may change

TrendStopAdjustment determines the suggested stoploss price range.

EnableKeyPriceLabel enable the suggest key price option.

Main features

1.       No delay and remain unchanged during the timeframe.

Indicator is calculated from the information give from last closed candle stick, therefore the latest block is shown at the opening time and remain unchanged until the next candle start.

2.       Capture trend movement

If the block are showing bull colour, then is in bull trend, else it is in a bear trend. The length of each block shows the strength of the trend. When trend is strong, block are big. However, when the blocks are covered by candle stick, that indicates the market trend is weak and in consolidate states. (See Chart)

3.       Detect trend reversal

Trend reversal usually happens when block is small and it was reversely engulf by a large candle stick. (See Chart)

4.       Calculate entry price for trading order

Perfect entry price is higher edge of bull block and lower edge of bear block (See Chart)

5.       Calculate stop loss for trading order

Stop loss price is at lower edge of bull block and higher edge of bear block. (See Chart)

6.       Calculate the suggested key price, therefore you can place pending order on the suggest key price.

Recommended trading strategy

·         Apply the indicator to D1 or H4 chart for any product.

·         Look at the past few block and the current trend block to determine the trend

·         When trend is confirmed, place pending order at the TrendClose price and place stop loss at TrendOpen price of the current block or the suggest stop loss, which is shown as yellow dot. If the order is triggered, you may move the stop loss to the TrendOpen price of the newest block.

·         When engulf occurred, you may choose instant order along the trend direction and same place stop loss at TrendOpen price of the current block.

Please give your valuable feed back for me to improve the indicator.


Reviews 1
alfy87
1160
alfy87 2020.12.23 23:29 
 

looks usefull...

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Hidden Breakout Power   The market has a cycle, keeps on moving from: RANGE -> BREAKOUT -> TREND ->CONSOLIDATION ->RANGE RANGE and TREND The two major states, while the BREAKOUT refer to the short period of market breaking the range, CONSOLIDATION refer to the long consolidation of market and shrink to range. Usually oscillatory indicator performs well in RANGE states and perform poorly in trend state, while TREND indicator is the other way around, it performs will in a TREND states and but poor
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Realtime Stop Hunting Background What Is Stop Hunting? I refer to the definition of Stop Hunting from Investopedia, Stop hunting is a strategy that attempts to force some market participants out of their positions by driving the price of an asset to a level where many individuals have chosen to set stop-loss orders. The triggering of many stop losses at once typically creates high volatility and can present a unique opportunity for investors who seek to trade in this environment. Setting up the
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Supply Demand Zone Lines Indicator Background The system automatically searches for supply and demand zones in the Chart and draws real-time key price lines. Traders can trade according to the price trading lines. Main Features The system automatically searches for supply and demand zones. The system also draws real-time key price lines. Traders can trade according to the price trading lines. Therefore, traders who use the supply and demand zone strategy no longer need to spend time looking for
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alfy87
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alfy87 2020.12.23 23:29 
 

looks usefull...

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