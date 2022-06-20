RedeeCash 4XLOTS

DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES
2011-09-11 Manual Algorithm first created as manual equation
2011-09-16  WEB API Web API launched on 4xlots.com
2022-09-02  1.00  standalone library released 

RedeeCash 4XLOTS library is a localized risk management library based on the 4xlots.com WEB API algorithm. This risk management algorithm is not dependent on currency as the quick lot size equation of,

      lots = AccountEquity / 10000

which is for every $100 of account equity will have 0.01 lot.

The RedeeCash 4XLOTS library uses a more detailed, and enhanced algorithm first developed in 2011 as manual calculation.

RedeeCash 4XLOTS has a single function called LotsOptimize. Copy and include the following RedeeCash_4XLOTS.mqh file in your project.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             RedeeCash_4XLOTS.mqh |
//|   Copyright 2011-2022, PressPage Entertainment Inc DBA RedeeCash |
//|                                               https://4xlots.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2011-2022, PressPage Entertainment Inc DBA RedeeCash"
#property link      "https://4xlots.com"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DLL imports                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EX4 imports                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#import "Market/RedeeCash_4XLOTS.ex4"
   double LotsOptimize(double deposit,int preserve);
#import
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

To use the library, include the above MQH reference in your project file and pass two parameters, the total deposit amount on the account and a boolean flag whether to preserve the deposit by reducing the amount in the calculation.

The optimal lots size will be returned ranging between the account minimum and maximum lots size.

The video below talks about the Web API, but this version uses the same algorithm embedded in the library without the need for an external API invocation. More importantly, Priscilla talks about the importance of implementing a scalable risk management algorithm in your trading algorithm to minimize your risk while maximizing your profits.

RISK WARNING:

DRAW DOWN COULD EXCEED 50% OF THE ACCOUNT BALANCE.


Video RedeeCash 4XLOTS
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INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
RedeeCash 4XLOTS
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
Libraries
DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES 2011-09-11 Manual Algorithm first created as manual equation 2011-09-16  WEB API Web API launched on 4xlots.com 2022-09-02  1.00  standalone library released  RedeeCash 4XLOTS library is a localized risk management library based on the 4xlots.com WEB API algorithm. This risk management algorithm is not dependent on currency as the quick lot size equation of,       lots = AccountEquity / 10000 which is for every $100 of account equity will have 0.01 lot. The R
Python Proxy Live
Cheung Ka Ho
Libraries
[ Introduction ] . [ Installation ] Introduction This version can be used for live trading. If you want to try a free version for backtesting only, you can go to here . Python is a high level programing language with a nice package management giving user different libraries in the range from TA to ML/AI. Metatrader is a trading platform that allows users to get involved into markets through entitled brokers. Combining python with MT4 would give user an unprecedented convienance over the connect
Close Orders By Equity Increasing
Ayman Magdy
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Expert Description: Equity Profits Overview: "Equity Profits" is an efficient and user-friendly Forex expert advisor designed to manage trades based on equity profits rather than balance. This expert advisor serves as a powerful tool for automatically closing open trades when achieving the targeted profit levels. Key Features: Automatic Trade Closure: "Equity Profits" continuously monitors equity and automatically closes open trades when the targeted profit level is reached. Customizable Profit
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Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
5 (2)
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Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news Even In Strategy Tester . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT4 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator based
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
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Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API and does not include charts. Users may use charts from brokers who provides Crypto and send orders to binance - Supports One way and Hedge Mode - Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders -
The Easiest License
Dario Pedruzzi
Libraries
Use a plain google sheet to license your product After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer.  Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software.  With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people
Niguru Amazing Gold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
"Niguru Amazing Gold" is an EA specifically for Gold. This EA works in single shot, and does not use martingale or grid. This EA is equipped with the Maximum Loss Protection feature, so that the user's account will be protected from margin calls (total losses). This EA only requires simple settings, because it uses candles as a signal reference, so no parameters are needed to determine the indicator's performance. Although equipped with input parameters for TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss),
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
1 (1)
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Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Niguru XGold
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
Introducing the Smart Moving Average-Based EA! Designed for efficient and safe trading, this Expert Advisor is perfect for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Key Benefits: Simple, user-friendly interface – great for beginners and experienced traders alike No need for TP or SL – each trade automatically closes based on the opposite price signal Single Shot Mode – for better control Safer strategy – no Martingale, no Grid Ready to run with no complicated setup – the ideal choi
Niguru SSTimer A
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
️ Smart Moving Average-Based Expert Advisor – Maximize Your Trading Potential! Experience simplicity and efficiency with this Moving Average-powered EA , built to perform across XAU (Gold), Forex pairs, and even Crypto assets . Key Features: Clean and user-friendly interface – perfect for both beginners and seasoned traders Includes Take Profit to secure your profits automatically No Stop Loss needed – trades are closed based on the opposite price signal Single Shot Mode – only one
Niguru SSContinous
Nino Guevara Ruwano
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Moving Average-Based Expert Advisor – Maximize Your Trading Opportunities! Experience fast and precise trading with this Moving Average-powered EA , built to perform flawlessly on XAU (Gold), Forex pairs, and even Crypto assets . Why You’ll Love This EA: Works on M1 time frame – capture maximum trading opportunities every day Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for beginners and seasoned traders Includes Take Profit for automatic profit protection No Stop Loss required – tra
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Version History : Date Version Changes 6/20/2022 1.00 Initial release 6/21/2022  1.10 Add global variables for Minimum (SYMBOL_volume_min) and Maximum (SYMBOL_volume_max) History Volumes  Description : RedeeCash Volumes Indicator is the Volumes indicator that you have come to trust for market entry and exit with the added benefit of exposing key metrics as global variables. Including global variables in an indicator permits easier interaction with expert advisors (EA) and scripts. When attaching
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DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES 1.00 2022-09-06 Initial release The RedeeCash Triangular Arbitrage Opportunities shows the available currency triads and each currency trade position setup as a global variable, in the fomat of AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: AAA/BBB -1|0|1 AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: CCC/AAA   -1|0|1 AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: CCC/BBB -1|0|1 where the value is the trade direction of either OP_BUY or OP_SELL. If the trade direction indicates -1, then no trade should occur for that
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DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES  2022-08-31 1.00 Initial release.  2022-09-01  1.01 (on the Indicator dialog, but is v1.1 on MQL5.COM) Fixed New York active time  2022-09-03 1.02   (on the Indicator dialog, but is v1.2 on MQL5.COM)   Fixed Sydney active on Saturday  This indicator will show the active and inactive trading sessions as well as set global variables as whether the trading session is active (1) or inactive (0). Using the iCustom library function, you can invoke this indicator fr
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About : Based on the strategy identified at https://tradingstrategyguides.com/williams-percent-range-strategy/ but automated to support multiple currencies from a single expert advisor instance. Also uses the SMA slow and fast crosses to determine the trend direction. The basis for the external strategy is to open a BUY trade when Williams %R crosses the -50 on an uptrend and open a SELL trade on the down trend. You have control over the trend period and Williams %R range from the midpoint throu
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About : Crossing Moving Averages on Multiple Timeframes. While a traditional trend strategy would be to choose one time frame like the Daily to estimate trend, this expert advisor will open a trade in the direction of the trend when ALL timeframes from 5M to Monthly, show the same trend.       SINGLE_CURRENCY = true,  permits operations on a single currency, when disabled (FALSE), will trade the currencies selected in the market watch window on metatrader.       CONCURRENT_ORDERS=0, restricts th
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RedeeCash Interest
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RedeeCash AROON
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