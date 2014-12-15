Account QuickReport 4
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 22 May 2017
- Activations: 5
A library for creating a brief trading report in a separate window.
Three report generation modes are supported:
- For all trades.
- For trades of the current instrument.
- For trades on all instruments except the current one.
It features the ability to make reports on the deals with a certain magic number.
It is possible to set the time period of the report, to hide the account number and holder's name, to write the report to an htm file.
The library is useful for fast assessment of the trading effectiveness of Expert Advisors, can be easily connected.
A similar product, AccountQuickReport 4 has been implemented as a ready-made script.
Example of connection to the script:
#property strict #property script_show_inputs //--- input parameters enum RMod {all_symbol=0, only_current_symbol=1, excluding_current_symbol=2}; input RMod RepMode=0; //symbols selection for report input int days = 0; //number of days to report input long MagicNr = 0; //magic number selection for report input bool htmCreate = false; //create htm-file input bool hide_Acc = true; //hide name and account number #import "Account QuickReport 4.ex4" void acQuickReport(int Days,int ReportMode,long MagicNumber,bool htmFileCreate,bool hide_name); #import //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { int RepDays=days; if(RepDays<1 || RepDays>17000) RepDays=17000; acQuickReport(RepDays,(int)RepMode,MagicNr,htmCreate,hide_Acc); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Example of connection to the Expert Advisor:
#property strict #import "Account QuickReport 4.ex4" void acQuickReport(int Days,int ReportMode,long MagicNumber,bool htmFileCreate,bool hide_name); #import int RepDays; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //... //alternately pressing Ctrl and 1 or 2 or 3 causes trade report in a separate window //1-for the current symbol, 2-all, 3-excluding current static long lparam_pre=-1; if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN) { if(lparam_pre==17) { if(lparam==49) acQuickReport(90, 1, 0,false,true); else if(lparam==50) acQuickReport(90, 0, 0,false,true); else if(lparam==51) acQuickReport(90, 2, 0,false,true); } lparam_pre=lparam; } //... }
