A library for creating a brief trading report in a separate window.

Three report generation modes are supported:

For all trades.

For trades of the current instrument.

For trades on all instruments except the current one.

It features the ability to make reports on the deals with a certain magic number.

It is possible to set the time period of the report, to hide the account number and holder's name, to write the report to an htm file.

The library is useful for fast assessment of the trading effectiveness of Expert Advisors, can be easily connected.

A similar product, AccountQuickReport 4 has been implemented as a ready-made script.

Example of connection to the script:



#property strict #property script_show_inputs enum RMod {all_symbol= 0 , only_current_symbol= 1 , excluding_current_symbol= 2 }; input RMod RepMode= 0 ; input int days = 0 ; input long MagicNr = 0 ; input bool htmCreate = false ; input bool hide_Acc = true ; #import "Account QuickReport 4.ex4" void acQuickReport( int Days, int ReportMode, long MagicNumber, bool htmFileCreate, bool hide_name); #import void OnStart () { int RepDays=days; if (RepDays< 1 || RepDays> 17000 ) RepDays= 17000 ; acQuickReport(RepDays,( int )RepMode,MagicNr,htmCreate,hide_Acc); }

Example of connection to the Expert Advisor: