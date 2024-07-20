The Easiest License

Use a plain google sheet to license your product

After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer. 

Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software. 


With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people.

On one spreadsheet you'll be able to manage multiple products and make your customer happy (and paying). 


What the library can do: 

  • include a header file and the class constructor in your software (Indicator or Expert Advisor or Utility) 
  • initiate the class and call the setup method 
  • use the CheckLicense method in an OnTimer or OnClick to get a response 


Type of responses: 

The CheckLicense method will return:

  • 0 if there is some issue (terminal not connected, account number equal to zero, and so on) 
  • 1 if the license is valid and the account can operate your software
  •  -1 if the account number provided is not able to operate your software 

What you will have to do to use the library: 

Activate the web requests to https://sheets.googleapis.com domain

Produce a header file and put it in the "includes" folder

Produce a Google Sheet API KEY (google it or wait for me writing the actual procedure) 

Collect the Google Sheet ID (it's in the URL of the spreadsheet) 

Manage your software behavior in the three cases (send an alert, deactivate, don't paint anything, and so on)


Code example for an Indicator: 

// header file (Copy and paste it in a new LicenseEngineHeader.mqh file in the includes folder)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        CGSLE.mqh |
//|                                 Copyright 2024, D'ario Woollover |
//|                               https://www.automazionetrading.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, D'ario Woollover"
#property link      "https://www.automazionetrading.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGSLE
  {

private:
   string            m_base_url;
   string            m_product_name;
   string            m_spreadsheet_id;
   string            m_column_id;
   string            m_api_key;
   int               m_account_count;
   string            m_allowed_accounts[];

   string            m_cookie, m_headers;
   char              m_post[], m_result[];
   int               m_timeout;


public:
                     CGSLE() {};
                    ~CGSLE() {};
   virtual void              Setup(string API_KEY, string spreadsheet_id, string product_name, string column_to_check = "A", int account_count = 300) {};

   virtual int               CheckLicense(int account_number) {return 0;}; 

private:
   virtual int               Initialize() {return 0;};
   virtual string            BuildURL() {return "";};

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


// includes in yourproduct file

    #include <LicenseEngineHeader.mqh>

#import "LicenseEngine.ex4" 
CGSLE *iGSLE();
#import

// initiation 

 LicenseEngine = iGSLE();
   
 LicenseEngine.Setup(PERSONAL_API_KEY, SPREADSHEET_ID, PRODUCT_NAME);

// onTick or OnTimer, OnCalculate implementation

   if(!IsConnected())
     {
      return;
     }

   int account_num = AccountNumber();
   int check = LicenseEngine.CheckLicense(account_num);

   if(check == -1 && !alertSent)
     {
      MessageBox("Sorry, your account is not licensed, please contact 'greatdeveloper@tradingdomain.com'", "Invalid Account",  MB_ICONERROR | MB_OK);
      alertSent = true;
      return;
     }

   if(check != 1)
     {
      return;
     }
    



In future releases, if requested: 

  • Expiration date support
  • Check license by email 
  • Alerts customization
  • Refresh of activated accounts every XXX minutes
  • MT5 Version

4
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Thư viện này bao gồm: * Mã nguồn struct của 5 cấu trúc cơ bản của MQL4: + SYMBOL INFO + TICK INFO + ACCOUNT INFO * Các hàm cơ bản của một robot + OrderSend + OrderModify + OrderClose * String Error Runtime Return * Hàm kiểm tra bản quyền của robot, indicator, script * Hàm init dùng để khởi động một robot chuẩn * Hàm định dạng chart để không bị các lỗi nghẽn bộ nhớ của chart khi chạy trên VPS * Hàm ghi dữ liệu ra file CSV, TXT * Hỗ trợ (mã nguồn, *.mqh): dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Statistics Functions
Tat Dat Nguyen
Libraries
Thư viện các hàm thống kê dùng trong Backtest và phân tích dữ liệu * Hàm trung bình * Hàm độ lệch chuẩn * Hàm mật độ phân phối * Hàm mode * Hàm trung vị * 3 hàm đo độ tương quan - Tương quan Pearson - Tương quan thông thường - Tương quan tròn # các hàm này được đóng gói để hỗ trợ lập trình, thống kê là một phần quan trọng trong phân tích định lượng # các hàm này hỗ trợ trên MQL4 # File MQH liên hệ: dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Windows Shell32 library for MQL4
Tat Dat Nguyen
Libraries
MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows. xem thêm tại đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp ; nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com #property strict #import   "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4 void Shell32_poweroff( int exitcode); void Shell32_copyfile( string src_file, string dst_file); void S
Richestcousin
Vicent Osman Kiboye
Libraries
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
RedeeCash 4XLOTS
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
Libraries
DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES 2011-09-11 Manual Algorithm first created as manual equation 2011-09-16  WEB API Web API launched on 4xlots.com 2022-09-02  1.00  standalone library released  RedeeCash 4XLOTS library is a localized risk management library based on the 4xlots.com WEB API algorithm. This risk management algorithm is not dependent on currency as the quick lot size equation of,       lots = AccountEquity / 10000 which is for every $100 of account equity will have 0.01 lot. The R
AutoClose Expert
Josue Fernando Servellon Fuentes
Libraries
MQT AutoClose Expert closes your orders automatically once they reach the profit target you set — in real pips (with a separate target for gold) or in account money. Open your trades as you always do; the EA watches every position on every symbol and locks the profit in for you. It never opens trades. How it works (logic summary): Every tick and every 500 ms it scans all open market orders. Pending orders are never touched. Pips mode: profit distance is computed from prices — Bid for buys, Ask f
Close Orders By Equity Increasing
Ayman Magdy
Libraries
Expert Description: Equity Profits Overview: "Equity Profits" is an efficient and user-friendly Forex expert advisor designed to manage trades based on equity profits rather than balance. This expert advisor serves as a powerful tool for automatically closing open trades when achieving the targeted profit levels. Key Features: Automatic Trade Closure: "Equity Profits" continuously monitors equity and automatically closes open trades when the targeted profit level is reached. Customizable Profit
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Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
5 (2)
Libraries
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news Even In Strategy Tester . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT4 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator based
TG Risk Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader5 Version   | All Products | Contact Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size comp
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
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Libraries
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Libraries
This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API and does not include charts. Users may use charts from brokers who provides Crypto and send orders to binance - Supports One way and Hedge Mode - Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders -
The Easiest License
Dario Pedruzzi
Libraries
Use a plain google sheet to license your product After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer.  Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software.  With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people
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Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
"Niguru Amazing Gold" is an EA specifically for Gold. This EA works in single shot, and does not use martingale or grid. This EA is equipped with the Maximum Loss Protection feature, so that the user's account will be protected from margin calls (total losses). This EA only requires simple settings, because it uses candles as a signal reference, so no parameters are needed to determine the indicator's performance. Although equipped with input parameters for TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss),
EA Assistant
Supol Polkun
Libraries
Advanced Trading Tools for Smarter Decision Making Our cutting-edge trading tools allow traders to seamlessly execute buy and sell orders, while providing robust planning capabilities to optimize their trading strategies. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, this tool is designed to enhance your trading experience with precision and ease. Key Features: Real-time Buy and Sell Execution: Easily place orders instantly and take advantage of market opportunities without del
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Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Libraries
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
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