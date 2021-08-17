Trend broker killer

Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own.

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically shows whether the strength or weakness of a currency is increasing or not and how it performed in the past. These features were designed to help make it easier for you to not only identify which are the strong and weak currencies but to also show you when to trade, when not to trade and when to take profits.

Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator works on all THE 28 currency pairs. It is a new formula, and the very new features are Market Momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci Levels which adapt to current market activity! Market Momentum is the 9th line. This is a great advantage and new in Forex trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the market momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci you will be able to tell whether you want to trade with the trend, look for a trend continuation or a pullback.

All the graphics are based on the new buffers which represents historical dynamic Market Fibonacci levels.







