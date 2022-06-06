Display Text Information On Your Chart

Display all text information you need on your live charts.

First, import the library:

#import "osd.ex4" void display( string osdText, ENUM_BASE_CORNER osdCorner, int osdFontSize, color osdFontColor, int osdAbs, int osdOrd); void undisplay( string osdText); int splitText( string osdText, string &linesText[]); void delObsoleteLines( int nbLines); string setLineName( int numLine); #import

Then, implement parameters:

The info you want to display One of the four corners to display to Choose font size Choose font color Choose x distance Choose y distance

extern ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner= CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ; extern int fontSize= 7 ; extern color fontColor= clrWhite ; extern int abs = 10 ; extern int ord = 15 ;

The library is coded so that display() has default parameters except for the string osdText, so you can pass your string as the only parameter.

Then, construct your info in a string with multiple lines.

string servername=AccountServer(); string companyname=AccountCompany(); double _spread=MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_SPREAD); string msg= StringConcatenate ( "companyname : " ,companyname, "

servername : " ,servername, "

spread : " ,_spread);

Finally, only two functions to use: display() and undisplay().

You can also switch on/off the info display if you add a bool parameter.

extern bool displayOn= true ;