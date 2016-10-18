MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT4

2

Friends, join us!
Ask questions and connect with like-minded traders: MetaCOT Public Group
MetaCOT Information Channel: news, CFTC reports, and signals: MetaCOT Channel
Here’s to successful trading and new profitable signals for us all!

Attention! Recently, certain countries have been blocking access to the cftc.gov website. As a result, users in these countries are giving the product low ratings. MetaCOT has always adhered to the highest quality standards and is in no way associated with these blocks. Please do not give the product a low rating for this reason! If you are unable to access the cftc.gov website, please use a VPN.

MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox is a special library that provides access to CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator separately. Instead, you can obtain a single set of all 34 indicators including additional indicators that are not available as separate versions. The library supports all types of reports, and provides data on major market participants.

MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox:

  • Provides access to all types of CFTC reports (Commitments of Traders (COT), Dissagregated COT (D-COT), Traders in Financel Futures (TFF), Commitments Index Traders (CIT));
  • Allows developing custom indicators and Expert Advisors on the basis of CFTC reports;
  • Allows to use MetaCOT indicators that are available as source code;
  • Provides an increased number of activations, you can use these indicators for many years.

The library operation requires the CFTC reports to be downloaded and installed on your computer, which can be done with a special report installation utility MetaCOT 2 Install CFTC Reports MT4.

Attention. In order to use this library, you should download to your computer and compile MetaCOT ToolBox (Set of Indicators) MT4 from the CodeBase. The indicators page also features detailed instructions on how to install the library and indicators required for its operation.

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Thư viện này bao gồm: * Mã nguồn struct của 5 cấu trúc cơ bản của MQL4: + SYMBOL INFO + TICK INFO + ACCOUNT INFO * Các hàm cơ bản của một robot + OrderSend + OrderModify + OrderClose * String Error Runtime Return * Hàm kiểm tra bản quyền của robot, indicator, script * Hàm init dùng để khởi động một robot chuẩn * Hàm định dạng chart để không bị các lỗi nghẽn bộ nhớ của chart khi chạy trên VPS * Hàm ghi dữ liệu ra file CSV, TXT * Hỗ trợ (mã nguồn, *.mqh): dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Statistics Functions
Tat Dat Nguyen
Libraries
Thư viện các hàm thống kê dùng trong Backtest và phân tích dữ liệu * Hàm trung bình * Hàm độ lệch chuẩn * Hàm mật độ phân phối * Hàm mode * Hàm trung vị * 3 hàm đo độ tương quan - Tương quan Pearson - Tương quan thông thường - Tương quan tròn # các hàm này được đóng gói để hỗ trợ lập trình, thống kê là một phần quan trọng trong phân tích định lượng # các hàm này hỗ trợ trên MQL4 # File MQH liên hệ: dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Windows Shell32 library for MQL4
Tat Dat Nguyen
Libraries
MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows. xem thêm tại đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp ; nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com #property strict #import   "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4 void Shell32_poweroff( int exitcode); void Shell32_copyfile( string src_file, string dst_file); void S
Richestcousin
Vicent Osman Kiboye
Libraries
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
Python Proxy Live
Cheung Ka Ho
Libraries
[ Introduction ] . [ Installation ] Introduction This version can be used for live trading. If you want to try a free version for backtesting only, you can go to here . Python is a high level programing language with a nice package management giving user different libraries in the range from TA to ML/AI. Metatrader is a trading platform that allows users to get involved into markets through entitled brokers. Combining python with MT4 would give user an unprecedented convienance over the connect
AutoClose Expert
Josue Fernando Servellon Fuentes
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MQT AutoClose Expert closes your orders automatically once they reach the profit target you set — in real pips (with a separate target for gold) or in account money. Open your trades as you always do; the EA watches every position on every symbol and locks the profit in for you. It never opens trades. How it works (logic summary): Every tick and every 500 ms it scans all open market orders. Pending orders are never touched. Pips mode: profit distance is computed from prices — Bid for buys, Ask f
Close Orders By Equity Increasing
Ayman Magdy
Libraries
Expert Description: Equity Profits Overview: "Equity Profits" is an efficient and user-friendly Forex expert advisor designed to manage trades based on equity profits rather than balance. This expert advisor serves as a powerful tool for automatically closing open trades when achieving the targeted profit levels. Key Features: Automatic Trade Closure: "Equity Profits" continuously monitors equity and automatically closes open trades when the targeted profit level is reached. Customizable Profit
GetFFEvents MT4 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
5 (2)
Libraries
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news Even In Strategy Tester . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT4 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator based
TG Risk Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader5 Version   | All Products | Contact Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size comp
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API and does not include charts. Users may use charts from brokers who provides Crypto and send orders to binance - Supports One way and Hedge Mode - Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders -
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Indicators
Call/Put Ratio is one of the most well-known indicators of the market sentiment. The indicator has been developed by Martin Zweig. It is based on real volumes of the CBOE option market. As we know, a Call option gives its owner the right to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price. A Put option gives the right to sell it. Thus, increasing volumes for Call options indicate the increasing demand. The growth of Put option volumes shows that supply starts exceeding demand. If we divide the
Filter:
Sergei Kiriakov
2164
Sergei Kiriakov 2022.03.30 07:43 
 

Индикатор перестал отображать новые данные nzdusd последние данные за 2022.02.04

Sergey Shirko
39
Sergey Shirko 2021.10.22 15:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

meghobrial
74
meghobrial 2021.08.18 11:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vasiliy Sokolov
34500
Reply from developer Vasiliy Sokolov 2021.10.25 17:49
I contacted you and set up the indicators remotely on your PC. I know they work fine on your PC. I tried to contact you again to find out what you are dissatisfied with, but you ignore my messages. OK. Your right to leave any feedback, even if it does not correspond to reality.
prostor777
48
prostor777 2020.02.02 10:50 
 

До недавнего времени все отлично работало. Но видимо cftc.gov установил ограничения для пользователей из РФ.

Пробовал установить два VPN(не тот что в браузере,а тот что на "всю сеть"). один раз получилось обновить данные в индикаторах, но только один раз...

на сайт с VPN иогу зайти и скачать текстовые отчеты тоже, но в индикаторе не обновляется.

Подскажите какой-нибудь выход из ситуации

Vasiliy Sokolov
34500
Reply from developer Vasiliy Sokolov 2026.03.13 06:55
Используйте VPN для всего компьютера. С ним скачивание отчетов должно работать отлично. Проверено мной лично. К сожалению на нашем уровне мы ограничены в возможностях обхода блокировки из самого MetaTrader.
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