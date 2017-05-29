WalkForwardLight
- Libraries
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Stanislav KorotkyTrading is just my hobby. I'm working in IT industry. So developement of experts, indicators, and script is not a problem at all to me. Wide range of technologies are used: MQL4, MQL5, system and applied programming, web-services, neural networks and more.
New:
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "tester/Files" directory. Then these files can be used by the special WalkForwardBuilder script to build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports for refining it. The intermediate files should be manually placed to the "MQL4/Files" directory before running the script.
There is a similar library for MetaTrader 5 - WalkForwardLight MT5. It has more features, in particular, it immediately creates the intermediate files in the "MQL5/Files" directory and generates a report based on them.
A detailed User's Guide (in Russian) is available in the blog.
The wfL.mqh header file
#import "wfL.ex4" int wfl_OnInit(const int cleanUpTimeout); void wfl_OnTick(); #import
Example of use in an expert code
#include <wfL.mqh> int OnInit() { // ... working code wfl_OnInit(60); } void OnTick() { // ... working code wfl_OnTick(); }
I just purchased the tool for MT4 and after using it briefly, I must say it is exceptional. It is easy to use, yet very fast and effectively written. It is exactly what I needed. I am glad I found it!