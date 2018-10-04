NewsFilterForEA

Library for an Expert Advisor. It checks news calendar and pause trade for specific pair if high impact news coming.


News Filter for an Exert Advisor. Easily apply to your EA, just needs simple scripts to call it from your EA.

Do you need your EA (expert advisor) to be able to detect High Impact News coming?

Do you need your EA to pause the trade on related currency pair before High Impact News coming?

This News Filter library is the solution for you.

This library requires indicator NewsCal-v107.ex4 (by Tim Morris 2012) in folder MQL4/Indicators and must be attached on chart.

Just put the simple script in your EA to call this News Filter library, and your EA will be able to detect High Impact News coming and pause the trade for related currency pair.

The function returns:

  • FALSE if specific pair was blocked to trade
  • TRUE  if specific pair was allowed to trade

Importing the function from the library

// ============= COPY TO CALLER EA ===================
// ----- Following SCRIPT must be put into CALLER EA as GLOBAL VARIABLE (without any change)
// ----- Needs file NewsCal-v107.ex4 (thanks to Tim Morris) in folder MQL4/Indicators

enum news_filter
 {
 hr0=0,//NO News Filter Applied
 hr1=1,//PAUSED 1 Hour Before High Impact News
 hr2=2,//PAUSED 2 Hours Before High Impact News
 hr3=3,//PAUSED 3 Hours Before High Impact News
 hr4=4,//PAUSED 4 Hours Before High Impact News
 hr5=5,//PAUSED 5 Hours Before High Impact News
 hr6=6,//PAUSED 6 Hours Before High Impact News
 hr7=7,//PAUSED 7 Hours Before High Impact News
 hr8=8,//PAUSED 8 Hours Before High Impact News
 hr9=9,//PAUSED 9 Hours Before High Impact News
 };
extern   news_filter HourToStart= 1;//SET EA to be PAUSED before High Impact NEWS (for Related Pairs), Default is -1Hr

#import "NewsFilterForEA.ex4"   // This file must exist in folder MQL4/Libraries
   void NewsFilter(char HourToStart);
   bool NewsState(char HourToStart);
   string NewsCCY(char HourToStart);
   bool GetAllowCcy(string PairSymbol, char HourToStart);
#import

//=======================================================


Example of use in Expert Advisors

void OnTick() {

   if(GetAllowCcy(PairSymbol,HourToStart))  //-- if return is TRUE, execute Order
       
      ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lot,Ask,Slippage,SL,TP,"Comment",MagicNbr,0,Blue);
   
   else return;                             //-- if return is FALSE, skip Order 

} //-- OnTick()


You can set how many hours prior to incoming High Impact News to pause the trade,

for example:

You set News Filter to detect 3 hours prior to incoming High Impact News,

for example the news (Durable Goods Order) will be coming at 19:30 (your PC time),

start from 16:30 until 19:45 (your PC time), News Filter will be activated to pause the trade on USD,

so any pair with USD (EURUSD, USDCHF, etc.) will not be traded (blocked), but the pair without USD (EURJPY, AUDNZD, etc.) still can be traded.

Check following screen shoot for better understanding.


Important

If you bought/rented this product, after installing/download from MT4 terminal, it goes to folder MQL4/Scripts/Market.

You need to move it into folder  MQL4/Libraries, and call it from your EA using above scripts.

If you need assistance, you can send email to yusufeffendy74@gmail.com


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MT4 library destined to LICENSING Client accounts from your MQ4 file Valid for: 1.- License MT4 account number 2.- License BROKER 3.- License the EA VALIDITY DATE 4.- License TYPE of MT4 ACCOUNT (Real and / or Demo) + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++
K Trade Lib Pro 4
Kaijun Wang
Libraries
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 4.ex4"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
MQL4 Expert and Script base code
Tat Dat Nguyen
Libraries
Thư viện này bao gồm: * Mã nguồn struct của 5 cấu trúc cơ bản của MQL4: + SYMBOL INFO + TICK INFO + ACCOUNT INFO * Các hàm cơ bản của một robot + OrderSend + OrderModify + OrderClose * String Error Runtime Return * Hàm kiểm tra bản quyền của robot, indicator, script * Hàm init dùng để khởi động một robot chuẩn * Hàm định dạng chart để không bị các lỗi nghẽn bộ nhớ của chart khi chạy trên VPS * Hàm ghi dữ liệu ra file CSV, TXT * Hỗ trợ (mã nguồn, *.mqh): dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Statistics Functions
Tat Dat Nguyen
Libraries
Thư viện các hàm thống kê dùng trong Backtest và phân tích dữ liệu * Hàm trung bình * Hàm độ lệch chuẩn * Hàm mật độ phân phối * Hàm mode * Hàm trung vị * 3 hàm đo độ tương quan - Tương quan Pearson - Tương quan thông thường - Tương quan tròn # các hàm này được đóng gói để hỗ trợ lập trình, thống kê là một phần quan trọng trong phân tích định lượng # các hàm này hỗ trợ trên MQL4 # File MQH liên hệ: dat.ngtat@gmail.com
Windows Shell32 library for MQL4
Tat Dat Nguyen
Libraries
MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows. xem thêm tại đây: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp ; nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com #property strict #import   "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4 void Shell32_poweroff( int exitcode); void Shell32_copyfile( string src_file, string dst_file); void S
Richestcousin
Vicent Osman Kiboye
Libraries
INSTAGRAM Billionaire: @richestcousin PIONEER OF ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA THE ONLY PROFITABLE TRADING ROBOT. To trade without withdrawals is Scamming. Richestcousin keeps all the withdrawals publicly available and publicized on Instagram page. The trades are fr His very own Robot software. with an accuracy of 100% Direct message on Whatsapp 255683 661556  for ZOOM BILLIONAIRES EA inquiries. ABOUT Richestcousin is a self made Acclaimed forex Billionaire with an unmatched abilities in discerni
Python Proxy Live
Cheung Ka Ho
Libraries
[ Introduction ] . [ Installation ] Introduction This version can be used for live trading. If you want to try a free version for backtesting only, you can go to here . Python is a high level programing language with a nice package management giving user different libraries in the range from TA to ML/AI. Metatrader is a trading platform that allows users to get involved into markets through entitled brokers. Combining python with MT4 would give user an unprecedented convienance over the connect
AutoClose Expert
Josue Fernando Servellon Fuentes
Libraries
MQT AutoClose Expert closes your orders automatically once they reach the profit target you set — in real pips (with a separate target for gold) or in account money. Open your trades as you always do; the EA watches every position on every symbol and locks the profit in for you. It never opens trades. How it works (logic summary): Every tick and every 500 ms it scans all open market orders. Pending orders are never touched. Pips mode: profit distance is computed from prices — Bid for buys, Ask f
Close Orders By Equity Increasing
Ayman Magdy
Libraries
Expert Description: Equity Profits Overview: "Equity Profits" is an efficient and user-friendly Forex expert advisor designed to manage trades based on equity profits rather than balance. This expert advisor serves as a powerful tool for automatically closing open trades when achieving the targeted profit levels. Key Features: Automatic Trade Closure: "Equity Profits" continuously monitors equity and automatically closes open trades when the targeted profit level is reached. Customizable Profit
GetFFEvents MT4 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
5 (2)
Libraries
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news Even In Strategy Tester . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT4 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator based
TG Risk Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader5 Version   | All Products | Contact Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size comp
TG Trade Service Manager MT4
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader5 Version |  All Products  |  Contact Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   and   MQ
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Libraries
This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API and does not include charts. Users may use charts from brokers who provides Crypto and send orders to binance - Supports One way and Hedge Mode - Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders -
The Easiest License
Dario Pedruzzi
Libraries
Use a plain google sheet to license your product After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer.  Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software.  With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people
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