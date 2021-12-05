Windows Shell32 library for MQL4

MQL4 và MQL5 không hỗ trợ việc tương tác trực tiếp với các thư mục trong Windows

Thông qua thư viện này ta có một phương pháp sử dụng MQL4 để tương tác với các file và thư mục trong hệ thống Windows.

xem thêm tại đây:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwia-qJAc4M&amp;

nhận file .mqh vui lòng email đến: dat.ngtat@gmail.com


#property strict
#import  "LShell32MQL.ex4" // MQL4\Library\LShell32.ex4
void Shell32_poweroff(int exitcode);
void Shell32_copyfile(string src_file, string dst_file);
void Shell32_copyfolder(string src_folder, string dst_folder);
void Shell32_xcopy(string src_folder, string dst_folder);
void Shell32_robocopy_win10(string src_folder, string dst_folder);
void Shell32_folder_creation(string dir, string folder_name);
void Shell32_folder_remove(string dir, string folder_name);
void Shell32_folder_creation_deep(string dir, string folder_name);
#import

void OnStart()
{  string dst_folder="C:\\abc\\a\\b";
   string src_folder="C:\\abc\\xyz";
   string src_file="C:\\abc\\test1.txt";
   string dst_file="C:\\abc\\test1_copy.txt";
   // cho chạy từng dòng lệnh để xem kết quả
   //Shell32_copyfile(src_file,dst_file);
   //Shell32_xcopy(src_folder,dst_folder);
   //Shell32_copyfolder(src_folder,dst_folder);
   //Shell32_robocopy_win10(src_folder,dst_folder);
   //Winkey + R >> %appdata%\\MetaQuotes
   //Shell32_folder_creation();
   //Shell32_folder_remove();
   //Shell32_poweroff(1);
   //Shell32_folder_creation_deep();
   //Shell32_folder_remove("%appdata%\\MetaQuotes","a");
}


Video Windows Shell32 library for MQL4
