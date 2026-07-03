AutoClose Expert

PLEASE NOTE THAT LIKE MANY SUCH INDICATORS ON THIS MARKET, THIS INDICATOR WILL NOT WORK AS A DEMO DOWNLOAD FOR STRATEGY TESTER. Therefore the 1 month option at the lowest cost allowed of $10 is available for you to test. One of the better ways to trade is to analyze individual instruments rather than in pairs. This is impossible with standard chart indicators on MT4. This volatility and strength meter allows one to trade the XAUUSD, XAUER or XAUAUD. Each instrument (not pair) is measured co