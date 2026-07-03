AutoClose Expert
- Libraries
-
Josue Fernando Servellon Fuenteshi, we don't use bot. we use 100% real analytics.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 July 2026
- Activations: 5
MQT AutoClose Expert closes your orders automatically once they reach the profit target you set — in real pips (with a separate target for gold) or in account money. Open your trades as you always do; the EA watches every position on every symbol and locks the profit in for you. It never opens trades.
How it works (logic summary):
- Every tick and every 500 ms it scans all open market orders. Pending orders are never touched.
- Pips mode: profit distance is computed from prices — Bid for buys, Ask for sells — using the correct pip size per symbol (5/3-digit symbols, 4/2-digit symbols and gold are all handled). Gold has its own pip target because its volatility is different.
- Money mode: net profit of the order in your account currency, optionally including swap and commission.
- On target, the order is closed on the correct side with slippage control. If the broker rejects the close, the error is logged and the close is retried automatically on the next scan.
Options:
- Profit target type: pips or account money
- Separate pip target for gold (symbol name configurable: XAUUSD, GOLD...)
- Manage all symbols or only the chart symbol
- Magic number filter (all orders, manual only, or one specific EA)
- Pop-up alert and push notification on every close
- Status line on the chart: orders watched, orders closed, current target
Notes:
- This utility only closes trades; it never opens them. It works with manual trading and alongside other EAs.
- Requires Algo Trading enabled (it needs permission to close orders).
- No DLLs, no internet access, one chart is enough for the whole account.
Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment — replies within 24 hours, English and Spanish support.