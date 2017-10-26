Night Hawk EA

Night Hawk is a proven MT4 Expert Advisor for trading during the Asian session, developed with a focus on stability, risk control, and working with calm night market movements.

The Expert Advisor uses signals from the CCI and Bollinger Bands indicators to find entry points. If the price temporarily moves against the position, Night Hawk builds a grid of orders with a dynamic step calculated based on current market conditions and indicator readings.

The Expert Advisor includes important protective mechanisms: moving the grid to breakeven, drawdown control, spread limitation, a filter for same-direction currency pairs, and four independent position exit filters. This makes trading more controlled and reduces dependence on a single fixed exit scenario.





Recommended Brokers: Alpari, IC Markets

Real account signal of the EA: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/539949





Recommend deposit : 1500-2000$ per 0.01 lot

: 1500-2000$ per 0.01 lot Recommended ECN broker: IC Markets

IC Markets Max spread: 4 pips

4 pips Leverage: 1:500 or higher





The main advantage of Night Hawk is the ready-made set files, which have been tested over a long period and are used in real trading. You do not need to select settings from scratch: after purchase, you will receive a working set of files by contacting me and will be able to launch the Expert Advisor using an already prepared trading model.

Set files and testing results for review:





Detailed description of the EA and it settings: CLICK





General Settings

Set Name - name of the set file.

- name of the set file. Lot - fixed lot size for the EA to open orders.

- fixed lot size for the EA to open orders. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot size as the specified deposit amount per 0.01 lot.

- automatic lot size as the specified deposit amount per 0.01 lot. Take Profit - fixed take profit value in points.

- fixed take profit value in points. Dynamic TP: Channel Percent - TP calculated as the specified percentage of the current channel width of the BB indicator.

- TP calculated as the specified percentage of the current channel width of the BB indicator. Dynamic TP: Min Size - the minimum take profit value when using 'Dynamic TP: Channel Percent', in points.

- the minimum take profit value when using 'Dynamic TP: Channel Percent', in points. TP: Include Swap and Comission - consider all profit to summ Take Profit





Extra Settings

StopOpenNewOrders - pause to open new orders

- pause to open new orders Max Spread - the maximum allowable spread in points (for Buy and Sell apart)

- the maximum allowable spread in points (for Buy and Sell apart) ExitDDPercent - drawdown percentage to force close all orders

- drawdown percentage to force close all orders StopByMaxDD - DD % at which the EA is not allowed to open new grids

- DD % at which the EA is not allowed to open new grids StopByMaxSymbolTrades - the maximum number of trading pairs allowed in the market at a time

- the maximum number of trading pairs allowed in the market at a time StopEqualCurrencyTrade - check the unidirectional trading pairs in the market and prohibit entries on them.

Enter Settings

BB: Period - period of the Bollinger Bands indicator.

- period of the Bollinger Bands indicator. BB: Deviation - deviation of the BB indicator.

- deviation of the BB indicator. BB: Delta - indent of the BB indicator from the boundaries (can be in both direction), in points.

- indent of the BB indicator from the boundaries (can be in both direction), in points. BB: Min Channel Width - the minimum width of the BB channel at which the EA is allowed to trade, in points.

CCI: Period - period of the Commodity Channel Index indicator. If 0, the indicator signal is ignored.

- period of the Commodity Channel Index indicator. If 0, the indicator signal is ignored. CCI: Level - level of the CCI indicator. Calculated for the opposite signs. That is, at 'CCI: Level = 100' the levels 100 and -100 will be used.





Candle Size Filter

UseMaxCandleForAllOrders - use the maximum candle size filter for all orders of the grid. If False, it is used only for the first order.

- use the maximum candle size filter for all orders of the grid. If False, it is used only for the first order. Max Candle Size - the maximum sum of the last N candles' lengths (from High to Low), above which the EA will not open new orders.

- the maximum sum of the last N candles' lengths (from High to Low), above which the EA will not open new orders. Bars For Analyze - the number of recent candles on the chart to analyze the candle sizes.





Grid Settings

ATR Period for Distance - ATR period for calculating the minimum allowable distance between grid orders.

- ATR period for calculating the minimum allowable distance between grid orders. ATR Multiplier - multiplier for the ATR value.

- multiplier for the ATR value. Multiplier 3 level - lot multiplier, used only for the third level of the grid. The second level is always opened with the initial lot size.

- lot multiplier, used only for the third level of the grid. The second level is always opened with the initial lot size. Multiplier > 3 level - lot multiplier for the grid, starting from the fourth level.

- lot multiplier for the grid, starting from the fourth level. TPDecreasePercent - reduce the TP of the grid by the specified percentage every time a new grid level is opened.

- reduce the TP of the grid by the specified percentage every time a new grid level is opened. BE Level - number of level to move the grid TP to breakeven.

- number of level to move the grid TP to breakeven. Averaging Level - number of the level at which the lot multiplication stops and the lot size is set equal to the last used value.





Exit Settings

Exit Profit Percent - percentage of take profit, at which the four filters for exiting positions start working.

- percentage of take profit, at which the four filters for exiting positions start working. Exit BB Filter: Out Channel Distance - distance from the opposite channel boundary of the BB indicator in points, at which the closure will occur.

- distance from the opposite channel boundary of the BB indicator in points, at which the closure will occur. Exit CCI Filter: Period - period of the CCI indicator to force close the position when an opposite indicator signal appears.

- period of the CCI indicator to force close the position when an opposite indicator signal appears. Exit MA Filter: Period - a position is closed when the Moving Average with this period changes direction.

- a position is closed when the Moving Average with this period changes direction. Exit Time Filter: Minutes - the number of minutes since last order, after which profitable positions are closed.





1 Order Trade Time Filter

GMT Offset - time offset of the broker server from GMT.

- time offset of the broker server from GMT. Start Trade Hour/ Start Trade Minute - hour and minutes to start trading.

- hour and minutes to start trading. End Trade Hour/End Trade Minute - hour and minutes to to stop trading.

1 Order Rollover Filter



Rollover Filter - if true, activates the filter.

- if true, activates the filter. Start Rollover Hour/ Start Rollover Minute - hour and minutes for start rollover pause filter.

- hour and minutes for start rollover pause filter. End Rollover Hour/End Rollover Minute - hour and minutes for stop rollover pause filter.

Other Settings

- settings for graphic and text display