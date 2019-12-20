Heavy Duty

5

This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders when the requirements are met. It uses an advanced technology to place orders in the right time with the right lot.

This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: Most of the inner parameters are hidden from user so that even a beginner will not mess up. You can download this Ea and back-test. I personally used a 99.9% real tick data for back-testing for an accurate result. 

All Parameters are optimized for the EUR/USD pair. It only requires to enter the percentage of risk.


Advantages:
  • This EA can work in any market condition for the EUR/USD pair: it can run in news and even take advantage of them
  • It work 24/24: no need to turn off the EA, as it can operates days and nights
  • H1 timeframe
Recommendations:
  • It is recommended to enter a value between 1 - 2.3% as maximum. (back-test your settings with the initial balance, or ask me for the risk u need to use)
  • Best recommended Risk is 2% (Default)
  • This EA is optimized for the EUR/USD pair
  • ECN Account is always perfect thus not a must, you can even run it on a cent account.
  • If you can get a Swap-free account, then this is for sure a plus for this EA, thus not necessary. 
  • The recommended start balance is 400$ and above on a standard account; thus if you are willing to go with a cent account, I would recommend to start with 100$ and you would be completely fine.
  • The software actually work automatically on several timeframes, but it seems some mt4 versions have some bugs, so you should always select the H1 timeframe to prevent any problem
Parameters:
  • MM_Start_percentage_of_balance: As mentioned above, it is recommended to enter a value between 1-3% not more. 
  • Other hidden parameters: there is a lot of other parameters that are hidden for the user in order to prevent users from mis-use of this EA. 

If you have any question, feel free to contact me

Reviews 1
convex101
63
convex101 2020.12.14 18:06 
 

Very happy with the EA - works just as it says it does & had recouped the 3 month rent fee within a day. I thought it might be a scam but can assure you it is not & Elie has been very helpful throughout.

Reply to review